Muna Tour 2023: Tickets, where to buy, dates, and more

Muna is set to perform for their upcoming 14-date headline tour for the second quarter of 2023. The artists will be heading across North America from mid-April to mid-May. The upcoming trek is titled the Life’s So Fun tour, which will be presenting the opening sets from Nova Twins and will kick off in Seattle on April 17, 2023.

Following this, the indie pop band will head from San Francisco to Austin, Atlanta, and Charlotte next. In early May, they will perform in Philadelphia before doing shows in Boston and New York City. By mid-May, they will head to Washington, Harrisburg, Toronto, Chicago, St. Paul, and Denver.

MUNA @whereisMUNA



muna.saddestrec.co/muna-album this record and you guys changed our lives this year. gd bless you all and cheers to all the lovely people including us on their year end lists. sidenote: we're open to receiving gifts from brands or free meals from restaurants as congratulations! this record and you guys changed our lives this year. gd bless you all and cheers to all the lovely people including us on their year end lists. sidenote: we're open to receiving gifts from brands or free meals from restaurants as congratulations! muna.saddestrec.co/muna-album https://t.co/xvoM6Qtikl

The artists will also perform at the 2023 Coachella and Bonnaroo festivals. Fans can purchase tickets for Muna’s upcoming North American tour dates as they're currently available for sale. For certain shows, presale tickets are available as well, starting on January 11 at 8:30 pm via the Ticketmaster website.

Muna Tour 2023: Dates, venues, and more

Additionally, there are a few shows where Muna will open for Taylor Swift and support the American singer's The Eras Tour dates in Arlington, Texas at the end of March and Atlanta at the end of April.

In the final leg of their tour, Muna will once again perform with Taylor Swift for their shows in Chicago, Cincinnati, Kansas City, and Denver in the months of June and July this year. Listed below are all of the dates and venues for the upcoming Muna tour:

March 5 - Sydney, Australia - Sydney World Pride

March 8 - Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage #

March 10 - Melbourne, Australia - SMMB #

March 11 - Melbourne, Australia - SMMB #

March 13 - Sydney, Australia - Aware Super Theatre #

March 14 - Sydney, Australia - Aware Super Theatre #

March 16 - Adelaide, Australia - Adelaide Festival

March 31 - Arlington, TX - AT&T Stadium ^

April 14 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 17 - Seattle, WA - Showbox SoDo *

April 19 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

April 21 - Indio, CA - Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival

April 26 - Austin, TX - Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater *

April 28 - Atlanta, GA - Tabernacle *

April 29 - Charlotte, NC - The Fillmore *

April 30 - Atlanta, GA - Mercedes-Benz Stadium ^

May 5 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met *

May 6 - Boston, MA - Roadrunner *

May 8 - New York, NY - Terminal 5 *

May 12 - Washington, D.C. - The Anthem *

May 13 - Harrisburg, PA - XL At Harrisburg University *

May 14 - Toronto, Ontario - History *

May 16 - Chicago, IL - The Salt Shed *

May 17 - Saint Paul, MN - The Palace Theatre *

May 19 - Denver, CO - Mission Ballroom *

June 4 - Chicago, IL - Soldier Field ^

June 16 - Manchester, TN - Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival

June 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 1 - Cincinnati, OH - Paycor Stadium ^

July 8 - Kansas City, MO - GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium ^

July 14 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

July 15 - Denver, CO - Empower Field at Mile High ^

August 25 - Leeds, England - Leeds Festival

August 27 - Reading, England - Reading Festival

^ with Taylor Swift

# with Lorde

* with Nova Twins

MUNA @whereisMUNA



general on sale friday at 10am local ‍ back at it again except this time, two of us are 30. the implications of this cannot be understated. support from the great @NovaTwinsMusic . pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am local. sign up for the pre-sale code here whereismuna.com/#tour general on sale friday at 10am local back at it again except this time, two of us are 30. the implications of this cannot be understated. support from the great @NovaTwinsMusic. pre-sale starts tomorrow at 10am local. sign up for the pre-sale code here whereismuna.com/#tour general on sale friday at 10am local❤️‍🔥 https://t.co/vVSKpm3fbI

The upcoming tour will be supporting Muna’s third album that was released in June by record labels Dead Oceans and Phoebe Bridgers’ Saddest Factory Records. Interestingly, the album's first single Silk Chiffon features Bridgers in both the song and its music video.

In October 2022, Muna shared their Live at Electric Lady EP, featuring a cover of Taylor Swift’s August.

