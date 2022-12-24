Fact Check: Is Bon Jovi dead? TikTok claim debunked

TikTok users are messing with their parents in yet another viral prank where they're informing their parents that singer Jon Bon Jovi has passed away, when in reality, the singer, aged 60, is very much alive in 2022.

Social media pranks are nothing new. However, this latest prank made many people concerned as it dealt with such a serious matter involving a famous personality such as Bon Jovi.

(Image via TikTok/@kbs248)

It all started when TikTok users wanted to get a reaction out of their parents upon hearing about Jovi's death. While the parents seemed upset with the news, TikTokers deemed the reactions as hilarious and shared the videos on the platform, turning it into a trend and eventually confusing many other people.

Since Jon Bon Jovi was quite the heart-throb during the 1980s, most parents were shocked and saddened by the news. However, they were soon relieved when they found out it was only a prank.

Bon Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi are to participate in a "Ping Pong" championship face-off against each other on Instagram Live on December 26

Thankfully, the singer has frequently been active on social media, where he interacts with his fans. His latest Instagram post was on December 20, when he congratulated Lionel Messi on Argentina's third win at the FIFA World Cup. Jovi was wearing an Argentina football jersey in the photo.

On Twitter, the singer retweeted a post by his band, which also goes by the name Bon Jovi. In the video, the group recorded a song wishing everyone a Happy Holiday.

Bon Jovi @BonJovi Our holiday wish for you Our holiday wish for you ❤️ https://t.co/5sqJG4gDxH

Jovi and his son Jesse Bongiovi are scheduled to compete against each other to grab this year's championship title in "Ping Pong" on Monday, December 26. The face-off will be recorded on Instagram Live.

The father and son are the founders of the wine and spirit brand, Hampton Water Rosé, which posted a video on Instagram on December 23, announcing the rematch between Jovi and Jesse. In the video, the latter gives Jovi a wrapped present. On unwrapping it, Jovi gets the Ping Pong championship cup, where his initials are engraved as the winner for the previous two years.

While Jon shows off the trophy in the post, his son announces that the match is on the day after Christmas. Jon responds by beckoning his son to bring the camera closer and then he whispers that Jesse doesn't scare him. In a playful father-son banter, Jesse wrote in the comment section:

"It's so on! Old man's going down!"

In conclusion, the TikTok prank of telling parents that "Jon Bon Jovi is dead" doesn't have anything to do with reality. However, this is also not the first time TikTokers have pulled such a prank to see how others react.

Previously, in a trending TikTok prank, parents were asking their children to get ready all of a sudden because their neighbor was coming over to have a fight.

Luckily for this latest TikTok prank, parents can immediately confirm the truthfulness of the news by checking Jovi's socials where the man's recent posts show up as a confirmation of his good health and his alive status.

Jovi's band, Bon Jovi, recently went on their Spring 2022 tour. The singer hasn't yet announced any information about their 2023 plans.

