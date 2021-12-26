Who are Jon Bon Jovi's kids? Jake Bongiovi poses with Millie Bobby Brown in couple's first Christmas photo

British actress Millie Bobby Brown and her boyfriend Jake Bongiovi, Jon Bon Jovi's son, celebrated their first Christmas together.

On December 25, the Stranger Things actress shared a selfie of herself wrapping her hands around Bongiovi as they sat in front of a decorated Christmas tree.

The 17-year-old actress first sparked dating rumors with Bongiovi in June 2021 when the latter shared a car selfie with Brown and captioned it "bff."

The duo was then spotted strolling around New City streets, two weeks later, as they held each other's hand and accompanied Brown's dog Winnie.

News of Brown dating Bongiovi comes after the former's name was linked to Romeo Beckham, Jacob Sartorius and Joseph Robinson.

The 19-year-old is the second son of singer and songwriter Jon Bon Jovi.

Who are Jon Bon Jovi's kids?

Jon Bon Jovi married his longtime girlfriend Dorothea Hurley in 1989 after the two dated for nine years. While the former is a musician by profession, Hurley is a karate instructor and restaurateur.

The couple share four kids together - Stephanie Rose (28), Jesse (26), Jacob Hurley (19), and Romeo Jon (17).

Stephanie Rose was born on May 31, 1993, and is Bon Jovi and Hurley's eldest child. Currently, the 28-year-old works as a cameraperson for a television channel. She is also credited in truTV and Comedy Central show Impractical Jokers, according to her IMDb.

The duo's second child, and their first son, Jesse, was born in 1995. The 26-year-old is a businessman who co-founded Hampton Water Wine Co. with his father in 2017. As per his LinkedIn, Jesse has graduated from the University of Notre Dame and has a degree in political science and government.

The power couple's third child, and Millie Bobby Brown's boyfriend, Jacob a.k.a Jake was born in 2002. The 19-year-old is a student at New York's Syracuse University. While much is known about him, his Instagram profile indicates he is an actor.

17-year-old Romeo is the couple's youngest child. As per news organization Hollywood Life, Romeo is a high school student who will be graduating soon.

Speaking about his family, Jon Bon Jovi revealed that he never lets his music come between his relationship with them. In a 2020 PEOPLE interview, he said he does not take his job seriously:

"It’s just what I do, it’s not who I am. I write songs. I happen to be very good at performing them. That’s it."

Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley have been married for 32 years now.

