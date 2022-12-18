Adidas X Speedportal Messi 'Balon Te Adoro' football boots: Where to buy, price, and more explored

Adidas, the German sportswear giant, has been in celebratory mode for the FIFA World Cup 2022, especially when it comes to their number one sponsored player, Lionel Messi. Over the last few months, the Three Stripes label has been honoring the legendary player with multiple signature boot iterations.

Ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup, the Three Stripes label launched a "Balon Te Adoro" makeover of the X Speedportal silhouette, which featured vibrant graphics all over the football boots. The boots were launched to celebrate Messi's love for the ball. The shoes were launched on the official Adidas e-commerce site at a retail price of $200.

A few sizes can be found on the official site, while the rest can be purchased from reseller sites such as Uni Sport Store and more.

Adidas X Speedportal Messi 'Balon Te Adoro' football boots come in a White/Core Black/Solar Red colorway

The newly released Adidas X Speedportal Messi 'Balon Te Adoro' football boots launched ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2022 (Image via Sportskeeda)

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has reached its final stage, as Argentina and France will face off on December 18, 2022, for the trophy. The match is of high significance for La Albiceleste as it marks Messi's last match for the national team.

The 2022 FIFA World Cup has reached its final stage, as Argentina and France will face off on December 18, 2022, for the trophy. The match is of high significance for La Albiceleste as it marks Messi's last match for the national team.

The German sportswear giant has paid tribute to the star player by releasing multiple themed footwear and signature boots. Ahead of the tournament, the label launched the X Speedportal "Balon Te Adoro" silhouette. The official site introduces the silhouette,

"Good players create time and space. Great ones leave them both behind. Unlock multidimensional speed in adidas X Speedportal....Bold graphics highlight Lionel Messi's lifelong love affair with the ball."

The site provides details of the boots,

"Additional forefoot studs on the lightweight outsole of these adidas football boots ensure rapid reactions on firm ground. Up top, the soft, coated textile upper includes a supportive flat-knit collar and rigid TPU external heel lock to keep you strapped in for every cut and sprint."

The shoe's name, "Balon Te Adoro," is Spanish for "I love You, Ball," highlighting Messi's emotions for the game and the ball, which he never lets go. The football boots come clad in a 'White/Core Black/Solar Red' color scheme. The

The design pays tribute to Lionel Messi's former football club, Newell's Old Boys. Messi joined the Rosario club when he was six years old and played for the club for around six years before joining Barcelona. The base of the boot comes clad in a white hue, which is further accentuated with black and red graphics and logo.

The upper features details such as "Companero" and "Siempre Juntos" lettering. The red hue is accentuated on the graphics and sole plate. The iconic Three Stripes logo is accentuated in black. The shoe features a Carbon Fiber Speedframe and an Engineered Agility Cage.

The shoe was launched at Adidas at a retail price of $90 and can currently be availed at the same price at reseller sites.

