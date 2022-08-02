Who is Jesse Bongiovi? All about Jon Bon Jovi's son as he gets engaged to Jesse Light

Jon Bon Jovi’s son Jesse Bongiovi got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Jesse Light, over the weekend. The proposal took place at Bongiovi’s East Hampton residence. Family members were also present to mark the joyous occasion.

The group was later spotted celebrating at Surf Lodge in Montauk, New York. According to a Page Six source, staff at Surf Lodge brought out some magnums to celebrate the special day. Jesse’s brother Jake and his girlfriend Millie Bobby Brown also reportedly sent their best wishes from London.

Everything known about Jon Bon Jovi’s son

Jesse James Louis Bongiovi is a famous wine entrepreneur.

Born on February 19, 1995, he was the first son and second child of popular singer-songwriter Jon Bon Jovi and his wife Dorothea Hurley. He eventually moved to Manhattan, New York, and studied at Poly Prep in Brooklyn. During his time at Poly Prep, he was a part of the school's lacrosse and football programs.

Following his graduation, he joined the University of Notre Dame, where he pursued political science and business economics.

It was during his senior year that he planned to create a wine brand in collaboration with his father and France-based winemaker Gerard Bertrand. Accordingly, Hampton Water Rose Wine was introduced in 2018.

Rose wine is hugely popular in the Hamptons. Jesse and his friends used to refer to the wine as Hampton Water. One day, while he was sitting on the porch of his East Hampton House, his father came out and asked if he had any "pink juice", which was his term for rose wine.

In response, Jesse told his father to call it Hampton Water. Jon Bon Jovi thought it was an interesting term and pitched the idea of using the name as a title for a bottle of wine. Jesse came up with a marketing idea for the wine brand and the father-son duo approached Gerard for further help. Two years following their morning conversation, the brand was launched in 2018.

Jesse is also active on social media and his posts mostly feature updates from his personal life and business.

Who are Jon Bon Jovi’s other children

Jon Bon Jovi tied the knot with Dorothea Hurley in 1989. They share four children together: Jacob Hurley, Stephanie Rose, Jesse and Romeo Jon.

Jacob is a student at Syracuse University and became famous in 2018 after helping organize a national student walkout to protest against the government’s response to mass school shootings following the shooting incident in Parkland, Florida the same year.

He is believed to be dating Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown.

Stephanie Rose is Jon and Dorothea’s only daughter and the 28-year-old is a camera operator for TV. She worked on the TV series Impractical Jokers. In 2012, while she was still in college, Stephanie was arrested on drug charges after a suspected heroin overdose. The charges were later dropped.

Romeo Jon is the youngest child of Jon and Dorothea and compared to the other three children, he prefers to stay away from the limelight.

Jon Bon Jovi formed the rock band Bon Jovi in 1983. The group's first single Runaway was released in 1981 and they gained recognition for their third album, Slippery When Wet.

Jon Bon Jovi also had a successful career as a solo artist and recorded soundtracks of movies like Young Guns II and Stand Up Guys. He has appeared in films like The Leading Man, Destination Anywhere, Row Your Boat, New Year's Eve and more. He is also known for his performances in TV series like 30 Rock, The West Wing, Las Vegas and others.

He was inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame in 2009.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far