What happened to Roy Herron? Tributes pour in as former Tennessee Senator dies aged 69

Roy Herron, a former Tennessee senator and chairperson of the state Democratic Party, who was grievously injured in a jet ski accident on the Kentucky lake earlier this month reportedly passed away Sunday, July 9, 2023.
Per multiple reports, the 69-year-old former state senator who had been hospitalized at Vanderbilt Medical Center in Nashville after sustaining injuries in the jet ski accident on July 1, 2023, succumbed to his injuries.
According to a statement by a family member, Roy Herron was reportedly riding his jet ski on Kentucky Lake when he collided with another rider and suffered internal bleeding and extensive injuries to his arm and pelvis.
Authorities are reportedly investigating the circumstances surrounding the deadly accident.
Tennessee leaders express condolence to Roy Herron's family in wake of his passing
In a statement released on the family’s CaringBridge website, Roy Herron’s wife Rev. Nancy Carol Miller-Herron bemoaned the loss of her spouse who died doing what he loved most in the world. She said:
“Roy loved his family with all his might. He passed doing what he loved most — spending time with our sons and their friends in Tennessee outdoors where his spirit was always most free.”
As news of the former senator’s passing spread on Sunday, several Tennessee Democrats took to social media to extend their condolences to the grieving family.
On Twitter, former Vice President Al Gore called Herron “a dear friend and one of Tennessee’s most devoted citizens.”
Tennessee Democratic political operative Joe Hill who worked with Herron on multiple campaigns described the late senator as a committed public servant who was devoted to his constituents. In a statement to the Associated Press, Hill said:
“His legacy of advocating for ‘the least among us’ will represent the gold standard of service for Democrats and Republicans in Tennessee’s future.”
Hill, who described the former Tennessee senator as a great friend, recalled an incident when Herron drove 140 miles to be with him and his family in Memphis after one of the political operative’s children was involved in a car crash.
“We left home in such a hurry and didn’t bring extra clothes, My wife, Susan, was freezing in the cold hospital waiting room, and Roy gave her his shirt so she could be warm. That’s the kind of genuine human being he was.”
Roy Herron served the state’s House and Senate for 26 years
A graduate of the University of Tennessee at Martin Roy Herron worked as an attorney from Dresden before serving a combined 26 years in the state’s House and Senate.
According to his website, during his tenure as a state senator, Herron, who chaired the state Democratic Party from 2013 to 2015 became floor leader where he never missed a day of session, except for when his youngest son was born. Herron, an ordained Methodist minister, also authored three books, including one titled, “God and Politics: How Can a Christian Be in Politics?”
Per AP, Roy Herron’s funeral services were planned for Saturday, July 15, at First United Methodist Church in Martin.