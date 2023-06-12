What happened to Mark Batista? Tributes pour in as FDNY firefighter dies aged 39 

Mark Batista, a 39-year-old New York City firefighter reportedly drowned on Friday, June 9, while attempting to rescue his teenage daughter from rough waves at a New Jersey beach.

Per NBC News, Mark Batista, who spent 15 years working as a firefighter and EMT for the New York City Fire Department, went into the water at Sylvania Avenue beach in Avon-by-the-Sea around 8:30 a.m. Friday, to rescue his daughter struggling in the capricious surf.

However, the father and daughter were soon caught in the rough waves leading other beachgoers to call emergency services, who arrived shortly after. The emergency responders reportedly rescued the girl ten minutes after they arrived at the scene. She was transported to an area hospital where she is recovering from the ordeal.

However, authorities failed to immediately find the 39-year-old firefighter. Police said that Mark Batista, who was found around 10 am about 50 feet from the shoreline, was rushed to a hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

Community mourns as 'dedicated public servant' Mark Batista dies while rescuing daughter from drowning

On Sunday, June 11, The New York City Fire Department confirmed Mark Batista had passed away while rescuing his daughter at a New Jersey Beach. The department, condoling the death of one of their officers, described Batista as a 'dedicated public servant' who spent 15 years serving as a firefighter and an EMT. They said:

"We are heartbroken to learn about the death of Firefighter Mark Batista, who died Friday while swimming at the Jersey Shore. Firefighter Batista was a dedicated public servant who spent fifteen years serving in the FDNY, as both an EMT and a firefighter. We join his family in mourning his tragic passing."

Shortly after the FDNY confirmed the death of Batista hundreds of people flooded the FB message board with condolence posts mourning the passing of the firefighter who died while saving his daughter. A user commented:

“RIP. Firefighter Batista, Thank you for your Service. Prayers and condolences to the Family."

Another said:

“My sincere condolences to the family friends and his Fellow First Responders May He Rest In Peace!”

My sincerest sympathy to the family of Firefighter Mark Batista, as well as his firefighting family. May he rest in peace.

Daniel_PatrioticVet @DPatrioticvet @BoSnerdley @nypmetro Prayers for Mark Batista & his family. No greater calling that laying down your life while saving others - in this case, his daughter. John 15:13 @BoSnerdley @nypmetro Prayers for Mark Batista & his family. No greater calling that laying down your life while saving others - in this case, his daughter. John 15:13

FDNY UFA @UFANYC It is with a heavy heart the the UFA announce the death of Active Firefighter Mark Batista from Engine 226.



This tragic and sudden loss is devastating to all who knew him and worked with him, especially his family. Through his many years of service, first as an EMT and then as a It is with a heavy heart the the UFA announce the death of Active Firefighter Mark Batista from Engine 226.This tragic and sudden loss is devastating to all who knew him and worked with him, especially his family. Through his many years of service, first as an EMT and then as a https://t.co/JssNIb2Q3A

Sermons from the pew @PewSermons Please say a prayer for the family of 39-year-old Mark Batista, who died at the New Jersey beach town Avon-by-the-Sea on Friday morning while he off duty after jumping into the ocean to save his teenage daughter, who was caught in a rip current at the time.



The daughter survived Please say a prayer for the family of 39-year-old Mark Batista, who died at the New Jersey beach town Avon-by-the-Sea on Friday morning while he off duty after jumping into the ocean to save his teenage daughter, who was caught in a rip current at the time.The daughter survived

New Jersey councilman Ari Kagan also paid tribute to the officer and said:

“My heart goes out to the family of firefighter Mark Batista who lost his life trying to save his daughter. His loved ones will remain in my thoughts and prayers.”

Irish Angel Inc. @BlueIrishAngel2

FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista, drowns in Jersey Shore while rescuing daughter from rip current.

He died a Hero. You’ll Never Be Forhetten.

We send so much love and prayers to FF Batista’s loved ones at this very sad time.

“When a Heto… HERO DOWN!!! I have words, so, so tragic.FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista, drowns in Jersey Shore while rescuing daughter from rip current.He died a Hero. You’ll Never Be Forhetten.We send so much love and prayers to FF Batista’s loved ones at this very sad time.“When a Heto… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… HERO DOWN!!! I have words, so, so tragic. FDNY Firefighter Mark Batista, drowns in Jersey Shore while rescuing daughter from rip current. He died a Hero. You’ll Never Be Forhetten. We send so much love and prayers to FF Batista’s loved ones at this very sad time. “When a Heto… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/QGQ2Mg8rOq

NBC New York said that the lifeguards were not present around the beach when the incident occurred, adding that they were off until June 17. After the incident, officials issued a warning to swimmers cautioning them to avoid the water when lifeguards are off duty.

In a similar incident, Zane Breakiron, a 34-year-old Morgantown police officer, was killed in a single-vehicle crash while off duty earlier in the month.

