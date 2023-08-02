Who was David Lebo Le Batard? Tributes pour in as Miami street artist dies aged 50

Renowned Miami street artist David Lebo Le Batard, ubiquitously known as “Lebo,” reportedly passed away at the age of 50 due to an undisclosed illness. The tragic news was shared by David Lebo Le Batard’s brother on his sports podcast on Tuesday, August 1, 2023.

While Le Batard’s brother did not disclose the date of the artist’s passing, he revealed that his brother, described as “my best friend for over 50 years,” was battling an undisclosed illness for a year.

In a statement on his podcast, Dan Le Batard revealed that his brother’s health had been steadily deteriorating after he was diagnosed with an illness a year ago. He added:

“And it’s been brutally, brutally hard to watch a poison eat him up from the inside and one of the biggest spirits I’ve ever seen consumed by illness.”

Community mourns the loss of Miami street artist David Lebo Le Batard

In the wake of the passing, several people took to social media to mourn the loss of the beloved artist known as Lebo, who was best known for his colorful murals and paintings strewn across the walls of Miami.

Per Miami Herald, David Lebo Le Batard, adopted his nickname Lebo from a code on his Pager 0837 which when turned upside down read the same. Le Batard, who was born in New York to his Cuban immigrant parents, Gonzalo and Lourdes Le Batard, and moved to Florida at the age of 13, rose to prominence in his 20s after enriching the buildings of the city with his murals and artworks.

David Lebo Le Batard, who described his artwork as “Postmodern Cartoon Expressionism,” was a widely celebrated artist whose works were collected and touted by art enthusiasts across the world.

Several people on social media remembered the artist, and his work while extending their condolence to the family. In a Facebook post, an admirer of Le Batard wrote:

“My condolences to the Family of David (Lebo) Le Batard and Park West for the loss of an incredible artist! I first heard of Lebo on my first cruise ever. Then I was hooked! I have a collection of his paintings. I am fascinated by the style and colors he uses. The expressions and themes. Miami and the art community have lost a great Artis.”

Another commented:

“So sad to hear that David Le Batard Lebo) passed away today! Only 50 years of age, and he touched so many lives! Rest in peace, David!”

An art enthusiast who described David Lebo Le Batard as one of his favorite artists wrote:

“What a loss today of one of our favorite artists...David "Lebo" Le Batard. We have 3 of his pieces. Met him twice at Park West events.”

Myles Roberts from Miami Beach, where one of David Lebo Le Batard’s most well-known murals greets the residents and tourists, also mourned the loss of the talented artist. In a Facebook tribute, he said:

“Sending condolences to Dan Le Batard upon the death of his brother - Miami artist LEBO - David Lebatard. Many locals may recognize his colorful mural on the side of the Roosevelt Theater on 41 Street in Miami Beach. David was 50.”

Several others also paid their respects to the late artist:

Today, we celebrate the life of our friend/artist David "Lebo" Le Batard, hull artist of Norwegian Getaway. Thanks for sharing your light within the Miami community and around the world. We're honored to share your artistry and legacy as Norwegian Getaway sails across the globe.

Deering Estate @DeeringEstate



Our deepest sympathies to the Le Batard family on the passing of LEBO, David Le Batard, one of the most well-respected muralists in Miami. In 2019, he created an 18 ft. sculpture "Peace in Our Time" which was featured as an pop-up art installation at Deering Estate

Today, the world lost a great artist. While I never had the chance to meet David "LEBO" Le Batard, people described him as an incredible artist, a wonderful human being and kind soul. The world will be a little less colorful. Rest well good sir. You will be missed.

According to the Miami Herald, David Lebo Le Batard, who moved to Florida at the age of 13 to be closer to his grandparents in Little Havana, attended Chaminade-Madonna High School in Hollywood and was the Broward Silver Knight winner for the arts in 1990.

David Lebo Le Batard then went on to study art history at Florida International University and graduated in 1995 before working as an exhibition coordinator at the International Museum of Cartoon Art in Boca Raton. The artist then embarked on a successful solo career and went on to have his work featured in private collections around the world.