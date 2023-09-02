Is Jimmy Buffett dead? Tributes pour in as iconic musician reportedly passes away at 76

Iconic singer Jimmy Buffett, who has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, has died at the age of 76. The “Margaritaville” crooner’s death was confirmed on social media through a post on his official X account, formerly known as Twitter.

The news of Buffett's death comes amid reports of the singer suffering undisclosed health issues that prompted him to cancel his tours this year. In May 2023, The 76-year-old musician announced that he was forced to reschedule his concert in Charleston, South Carolina, due to undisclosed health issues that required his immediate attention. At the time, the singer best known as the Mayor of Margaritaville wrote:

"I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all. Two days ago, I was just back from a trip to the Bahamas, thawing out from the California 'winter tour,' and chomping at the bit to get to Charleston. I had to stop in Boston for a check-up but wound up back in the hospital to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

However, Buffett, who has not been seen out on tour since canceling Charleston performance in May, reportedly passed away on Friday. The announcement made on his official X account late Friday night read:

“Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1sy surrounded by his family, friends, music and dogs.”

Parrotheads mourn legendry singer Jimmy Buffett's passing at the age of 76

In the wake of his passing, social media was teeming with netizens mourning the loss of the legendary singer who made a career out of his laid-back persona that was reflected in his music. Jimmy Buffett’s fans dubbed Parrotheads, took to the internet and swarmed multiple social media platforms with touching tributes to the iconic singer. Reacting to the news, a devastated fan, Winkie, wrote on X:

“I’m absolutely gutted and crying right now over your death. Rest In Peace, Paradise and Love. Jimmy Buffet you are a legend to admire.”

Another netizen Johnny, paying homage to Jimmy Buffett’s music, quipped:

“Enjoy your cheeseburger in paradise, my friend, see you in Margaritaville RIP.”

The chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, an avid fan of Jimmy Buffett, eloquently wrote:

“The parrotheads are mourning today, But we'll celebrate his life each way. He took us to Margaritaville, Where the drinks are all free and the weather's always fine. He'll be missed, but his music will live on, So let's raise a glass to the man they call Captain Jimmy. RIP, Parrothead.”

Jimmy Buffett, a legendary singer, who has been entertaining fans for over 50 years, has penned several hits and multiple number-one bestsellers. He has also made several cameos on shows and films.

The singer's fans were designated the moniker Parrot Haeds after Timothy B. Schmit, a Coral Reefer Band member, quipped that an overwhelming amount of Jimmy Buffett concertgoers wore tropical clothing with parrots on their heads.