 Trenten Montero accident: Tributes pour in as beloved Bareback rider dies in rodeo accident

Nevada bareback rider Trenten Montero has reportedly passed away after succumbing to injuries sustained at the Owyhee County Rodeo accident in Homedale, Idaho, earlier this month.

Montero’s death was confirmed by friends and family on social media who took to the internet to pay tribute to the beloved bareback rider. Detailing the incident that led to Montero’s demise, Nevada Sportsnet reported that On August 10, Montero had just finished in second place at the rodeo event when the horse he was riding fell and rolled on top of him.

Consequently, Montero suffered multiple critical injuries that included lacerations to his spleen and pancreas, fractured ribs, collapsed lung and damage to his aorta. Montero, who walked out of the field after the accident, was reportedly rushed to the hospital after he found himself unable to breathe. In an Instagram post, rodeo journalist Kendra Santos wrote that Montero has been at the Saint Alphonsus Trauma Center in Boise, Idaho ever since the accident. She added:

"I’m asking with urgency that every member of our rodeo family with a spare prayer in them please send it Trenten Montero’s way today. While I won’t share the details of the texts and messages shared with me from family and close friends, I can assure you that this Nevada cowboy needs every last positive thought from every single one of us right now."

Tragically, on August 30, 2023, multiple people acquainted with Montero took to social media and reported that Trenten Montero had succumbed to his injuries.

The rodeo community mourns the loss of bareback rider Trenten Montero

In the wake of his passing, several people took to the internet to pay tribute to the highly respected Bareback rider in the rodeo community. A Facebook account named Cowboys with a Mission revealed that Trenten Montero was one of the best bareback instructors in their non-profit organization The page also said that Montero was survived by his parents, siblings, wife and three-week-old son. They wrote:

“We sure lost a good one today. Trenton has been one of our bareback instructors for several years. He was kind, joyful, gracious and funny. He communicated to the camp participants in a way they could understand. We will miss you Trenten Montero. Please pray for Maria and his three-week-old son, Noah.”

Reacting to the news of his death, Yuma Silver Spur Rodeo wrote:

“It is with heavy hearts that we share the news of Trenton Montero's passing today. Please keep his family and friends in your prayers.”

Meanwhile, a friend overwrought with grief mourned the devastating loss and said:

“I can't find the right emotion to express the complete grief I have had over the loss of one of our family. He wasn't legally mine, but he was one of mine. For this month I have been in absolute melt down trying to pray, pray, pray and waiting for the word that he would be OK. But No, God had other plans... All I say to myself is Why? Love you, Trenton Montero, from one of the spare moms you had!!!”

Several others also posted heartwarming tributes to the late rodeo star.

Per his Facebook account, Trenten Montero was a Winnemucca, Nevada native who went to Albert M Lowry High School before graduating from New Mexico State University.