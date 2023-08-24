What happened to Jack Meachum? Tributes pour in as Carmel High School lacrosse coach dies aged 31

Carmel High School head boys lacrosse coach Jack Meachum was reportedly killed in a two-vehicle crash on Tuesday, August 22. The 31-year-old prominent coach in the community was pronounced dead at the scene after succumbing to injuries sustained in the deadly crash.

Detailing the incident, authorities told News 8 that around 7.30 pm on Tuesday, Hamilton County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a crash site at State Road 38 and Six Points Road in Sheridan. Upon arrival, police reportedly found Meachum’s SUV in a ditch with a second vehicle stuck atop his car roof.

Authorities said that while Meachum died at the scene, the driver of the second vehicle, identified as 26-year-old Brennan Smith, was rushed to Indianapolis hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Community mourns the loss of Carmel High School Lacrosse coach Jack Meachum

As Carmel High School mourned the sudden death of head boys lacrosse coach Jack Meachum, the circumstances that led to the fatal crash on Tuesday were still unclear.

While authorities continued to investigate the case, tributes poured in from the beloved coach’s friends and peers in the community. In a letter to parents, Carmel Clay Schools praised Jack Meachum’s contributions to the athletics department.

“For six years, Jack poured his heart and soul into the Carmel Lacrosse program, achieving the remarkable feat of securing a state title just last year. Jack’s impact reached far beyond the field, as he mentored our student-athletes and dedicated significant time to working with youth,” the school wrote.

Expand Tweet

In a tweet, Carmel High School’s athletics director, Jim Inskeep, noted that the community was devastated over the unexpected loss of a beloved coach who was reportedly voted the Head Coach of the Year last week.

“He made a significant impact on the lives of student-athletes and the Lacrosse Community in Indiana. Jack was named the CHS Head Coach of the Year by his peers last week. Our prayers are with his wife, family, players, coaching staff, and friends.”

A student’s parent, John Mccord, also wrote a touching tribute to Meachum on Facebook.

“He was much more than a coach to all of us. He made a very lasting impression on athletes from several different school districts. His friendship, guidance, and tenacity will be greatly missed by many,” he wrote.

Expand Tweet

As scores of people continued to mourn the loss, Carmel High School had a vigil on Wednesday night (August 23) at Murray Stadium for Jack Meachum. During the vigil, in a statement to News 8, Keith Griffin, the president of Carmel High Schools, said:

“The comments from players, former players, current players, coaches: Jack was instrumental in a lot of people’s lives, young players in the Carmel program. It was great to hear the boys talk and reflect on such wonderful things about their coach.”

A GoFundMe created to help cover the costs associated with the funeral services of Meachum has raised over $33,000, surpassing its initial goal of $25,000.

On the fundraising page, Jack Meachum, who is survived by his wife and family, was described as a mentor, role model, and true friend.

Per his LinkedIn, Jack Meacham graduated recently from the University of Indianapolis. He served as the state chair for Maryland-based USA Lacrosse and was a member of the Indiana High School Lacrosse Association’s executive committee.