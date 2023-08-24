Who was Noah Legaspi? Officials identify teen who jumped to death from NYC hotel

Noah Legaspi, a 17-year-old from New Jersey, was identified as a man who jumped to death from the top of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel on August 18, 2023. Legaspi, who supposedly suffered from mental health issues, leapt from the building shortly after his girlfriend ended their relationship.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of suicide. Readers' discretion is advised.

As per multiple reports, Legaspi, who fell 750 ft to his gruesome death, reportedly broke up with his girlfriend on the night of the incident. On August 18, Legaspi left his girlfriend’s house after the breakup and took a taxi to the glitzy hotel at Columbus Circle in New York.

In an interview, the victim’s older brother, Luis Legaspi, said that alarms were raised after Noah FaceTimed his ex from the top of the hotel and said. "Look at this pretty view" and "I love you," before ending the call.

The concerned ex reportedly notified Noah’s family, who scrambled in search of the teenager across New Jersey. However, unable to locate his whereabouts, the family filed a missing person report and took to social media to plead for information about Noah.

A day later, police reportedly knocked on the family’s door and broke the tragic news that the teenager had plunged to his death in Columbus Circle.

Noah Legaspi a student at Colonia High School was an aspiring fashion designer

In the wake of the tragedy, friends and family mourned the loss of the Colonia High School senior Noah Legaspi, who jumped to death from the top of the Mandarin Oriental Hotel in Columbus Circle on Sunday.

According to family members, Noah Legaspi, an aspiring fashion designer from New Jersey, was an excellent volleyball player and a talented bass guitarist. Legaspi’s brother said that the late teenager, who battled his demons and insecurities, wanted to study fashion in New York:

“He always felt that he wasn’t deserving of love and attention and it really sucks because I don’t know where it came from. I know from our family he’s so loved.”

Shortly before police notified the family about the teenager’s death, Noah’s brother took to Facebook and implored his missing brother to come home. He wrote:

“Nong, bunso, it’s been over 96 hours since I last saw you. Ate just finished her finals, passed her final semester and is ready to celebrate with you. We miss you so much, Noah. Please come home.”

However, after the family were told about the teen’s passing, his brother in a devastating post, wrote:

“Hi all, it is with a heavy heart that I must tell you that Noah has unfortunately passed away. We received word last night and are in the process of mourning. We, the Legaspi family, appreciate all the time and dedication that was put into finding Noah. The support was insurmountable and for that we are grateful. Call your loved ones, tell them you love them. Hug them tight and never take life for granted.”

Meanwhile, a Facebook page that was created in hopes of finding Noah Legaspi on Sunday and converted to a remembrance page this week, was flooded with touching tributes from community members.

The family have also created a GoFundMe to help raise friends to honor and celebrate the legacy of Noah Legaspi. As of Wednesday, the page had raised over $19,000.

If you are struggling with suicidal ideation or are experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.