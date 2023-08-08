“This was not an accidental death”: Family speaks out as Rachel Morin's GoFundMe raises more than $35,000 

Rachel Morin's GoFundMe launched in the wake of her death has raised more than $35,000 to help bury the Maryland mother of five who was found dead after she was reported missing over the weekend. Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend on Saturday, August 5, after she failed to return from her run from the Ma & Pa Trail in Bel Air, Maryland.

On Sunday afternoon, police found the 37-year-old mother of five dead along a forest trail in Bel Air. On the heels of the horrific discovery, Rachel Morin’s sister launched a Fundraiser and spoke out about the incident suggesting that foul play was involved.

On the page, Rachel Morin’s sister Rebekah Morin said that the missing woman, who was said to have gone on a run before she disappeared, “did not go willingly” to the trail where she was found dead. The statement was made shortly after noting that "this was not an accidental death". The fundraiser said:

“This was not an accidental death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her beauty. If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going.”

Police open homicide investigation into Rachel Morin's death

In a press conference on Sunday, Harford County Sheriff's Office confirmed that they have opened a homicide investigation into Rachel Morin’s case after her body was discovered on the forest trail.

While police did not disclose the manner of death, they said that evidence found near the scene has led them to believe that foul play was involved the case. In a Facebook post, Harford County Sheriff's Office said:

“At approximately 1:07 pm, a female was located deceased off of the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air. The identity of the victim, as well as the cause, and manner of death, are still under investigation.”

According to the police, Morin was reported missing by her boyfriend, who said that the 37-year-old left her home around 6 p.m. on Saturday for a run. The boyfriend, who filed a report roughly five hours later, said he grew concerned after finding her car abandoned at the trailhead.

Rachel Morin's boyfriend defends himself against online allegations

Rose @901Lulu



‘I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person.’ -Richard Tobin The boyfriend of Rachel Morin reported her missing over the weekend.‘I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family grieve. Yes I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person.’ -Richard Tobin pic.twitter.com/prpjMuyu86

As police announced that they have now launched a homicide investigation, Morin’s boyfriend took to Facebook to defend himself against online allegations that he was involved in the incident.

In the Facebook Post, Morin’s boyfriend Richard Tobin stated his innocence as his lengthy criminal past emerged in the wake of his girlfriend's murder. He wrote:

“I love Rachel, I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve.”

According to court documents cited in the New York Post, Court Tobin has several drug possession charges dating back to 2014 and was arrested for second-degree assault multiple times.

However, police have not named him a person of Interest in their investigation.