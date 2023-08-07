Where was Amtul Momin last seen? Search underway for missing 19-year-old woman from Texas

Amtul Momin, a 19-year-old woman from Spring, Texas, was reported missing on Saturday, August 5, after she was last seen leaving Galveston’s Pleasure Pier. Authority said that Amtul Momin was last seen walking up to her car at a Wendy's on Seawall Boulevard around 7:30 pm, on Saturday before she disappeared.

According to the Galveston Police Department, they were called to the premises at 9.30 pm on Saturday after Momin’s car was found with her belongings beside her vehicle parked at a Wendy's on Seawall Boulevard.

The Galveston Police Department said surveillance footage from the area showed the missing woman made it to her car before she vanished without a trace.

Amtul Momin disappeared after walking to her car to change her shoes that were soaked on a water ride

According to multiple reports, a search is underway for missing Galveston teen Amtul Momin who disappeared after she was last seen walking up to her car at a Wendy's on Seawall Boulevard on Saturday night.

In a Facebook post, the teen’s concerned family revealed that Amtul Momin was walking to her car to change her shoes after going on a water ride when she vanished. Momin’s family further stated that their concerns were raised after her phone was found near the car.

The family, who spent Sunday putting up flyers for information that would lead to the missing woman’s whereabouts, said that Momin was last seen wearing a navy shirt. The post read:

“It's been just over 24 hours since a Spring teen disappeared after leaving Pleasure Pier in Galveston. Family and friends spent the day putting out flyers and looking for surveillance, but they have no idea what happened. She was last seen wearing a navy blue shirt. If you know anything, please call Galveston Police - 409-765-3628.”

While the online community, concerned for Amtul Momin's safety, shared the Facebook post to help amplify the message of her disappearance, a social media user wrote that she had been found. However, authorities and the media have not corroborated the statement or issued an update on the missing woman’s case.

In a similar incident, authorities have issued a plea for help in the search for Phillip Loveday, a 47-year-old Texas pastor, who has not been seen since Wednesday, August 2, 2023.

Loveday was last seen at 9:30 am on Wednesday in the 4900 block of Cape Vista Court while leaving for work at Kinder Morgan, an oil and gas company. Concerns were raised after the 47-year-old pastor, who failed to show up for work on Wednesday morning, also did not turn up for the evening prayers at Faith Christian Center Church.

In a Facebook post, Phillip Loveday’s family described the pastor as approximately 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighing approximately 200 pounds. He was last seen wearing a dark blue long-sleeve, Wrangler pants and steel-toed boots. Authorities have asked anyone with information on Loveday's whereabouts to call the Corpus Christi Police Department at (361) 886-2840 or (361) 886-2600.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database, there are 600,000 people declared missing every year. As per the statistics cited in the report, a large portion of the missing is found immediately after the disappearance.