 Where was Barry Schmalbach last seen? Reward increased to $16,000 amid search for missing Cape Coral man

The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of Barry Schmalbach, a missing Cape Coral man who disappeared after leaving an LGBTQ bar two weeks ago, has increased to $16,000.

Per multiple news websites, Barry Schmalbach was last seen leaving Cruisers Bar in Cape Coral with his boyfriend on July 19, 2023. Schmalbach friends revealed that the couple argued on the night he went missing.

Concerns for the 56-year-old missing coral man have intensified after the Cape Coral Police Department announced that they have launched an investigation into his disappearance which was deemed suspicious.

However, so far the investigation has not yielded any insights into Barry Schmalbach’s disappearance, prompting an anonymous donor to contribute to the reward money offered up by crime stoppers.

In a Facebook post, Crime Stoppers, who had initially put up $3,000 for information on the missing man, announced that two anonymous donors have donated a total of 13,000, bringing the reward up to $16,000. Anyone with information can contact SWFL Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS (8477).

Barry Schmalbach left a voicemail for a friend on the night he vanished

His best friend tells me Barry left him a voicemail the night before he disappeared… Barry Schmalbach has been missing for one week. The Cape Coral Police Department is asking the public to send in tips.

According to multiple reports, Barry Schmalbach went to an LGBTQ bar, Cruisers, with his boyfriend on Wednesday, July 19. The couple, who had a few drinks reportedly exited the bar together. That was the last time Schmalbach was seen before he vanished.

Schmalbach family and friends revealed that the missing man has not contacted people in his close circle, including his business partner, which was considered out of character for the individual, who was known to constantly call and text people.

Schmalbach's best friends of nine years, Miguel Blanco and Tom Wilson, told ABC News that the missing person left them a voicemail on July 19 airing grievances about his boyfriend before he disappeared. The voicemail said:

“Hey it’s B, give me a call, I need your help — I need to get rid of this idiot 'cause I can’t take it anymore.”

Miguel Blanco and Tom Wilson have reportedly not heard from him since the voicemail. Concerned about the radio silence, Schmalbach's friends spoke to his boyfriend, who allegedly told them that the missing person left in an Uber to stay with a "friend" on the night of his disappearance.

“His car is currently at his condo. The boyfriend said he left in an Uber to go with a friend or stay with a friend, but we are his only friends in Cape Coral.”

SWFL Crime Stoppers @SWFLCrime8477

We are still looking for tips to help locate Barry Schmalbach! An anonymous donor is offering an additional $3,000, on top of the Crime Stoppers reward, for any information leading to Barry's return.

Schmalbach's cousin, Christine Tuelo, told ABC News that a missing person’s report had been filed with the Cape Coral Police Department. Investigators are reportedly focussing their investigation on Barry Schmalbach's car found at the condo.

“They seemed very concerned. They focused on Barry’s vehicle because it was unlocked, it was very dirty, and there was a lot of mud.”

Meanwhile, police have asked anyone with information regarding the disappearance to contact the Cape Coral Police Department by calling 239-574-3223 or submitting a tip to [email protected]