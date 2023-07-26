Where was Jessica Marrero last seen? Authorities seek community help to find missing teenager

Authorities are seeking the public's assistance in locating Jessica Marrero, a 14-year-old teenager from East Brunswick, New Jersey, who was reported missing on July 25, 2023.

According to the East Brunswick Police Department, Jessica Marrero was last seen on July 25, in the area of Riva Avenue near the Milltown border before she disappeared. In a Facebook post, authorities asked the public’s help to locate the missing teenager and asked people to share and amplify the message. Authorities wrote:

“Anyone with information is asked to contact the East Brunswick Police Department at 732-390-6901.”

Jessica Marrero was wearing black shorts with a white tank top when she disappeared

Authorities said that Morrero, who was last seen on July 25 at 3:30 PM in the area of Riva Avenue near the Milltown border, was wearing black shorts with a white tank top. Marrero was described as a white teenager standing at a height of 5 foot 7 inches.

The post was shared by several people online who prayed for the safe return of the 14-year-old. A social media user posted the message on their feed and asked people to reshare the message.

“Another young female missing. Please pass this along if you can. Thank you!”

