What happened to Jaylen Hill? Authorities suspend search for missing Carnival cruise passenger

The US Coast Guard suspended their search for Jaylen Hill, a missing Carnival cruise passenger who reportedly jumped off the side of the ship as it was heading toward its final stop in Florida.

Jaylen Hill, a 30-year-old passenger on the cruise ship, was reportedly captured on surveillance footage leaping off the railing of the Carnival Elation on Sunday, July 23, off the coast of Melbourne, Florida.

Authorities discovered that Hill had jumped off the railing after a companion alerted the staff that the 30-year-old was missing from the cruise ship.

#UPDATE @USCG air and surface crews continue to search for missing 30-year-old male, Jaylen Hill, last seen at approximately 8 a.m., Sunday, before reportedly going overboard from the cruise ship Carnival Elation, 95 miles east of Melbourne, Florida.

Shortly after, per New York Post, rescue crews dispatched the 87-foot cutter Tarpon from St. Petersburg, a Hercules aircraft based out of Clearwater, and a Miami-based Ocean Sentry aircraft in search of the missing passenger.

However, the search for Jaylen Hill was reportedly called off on Monday, July 24, after covering more than 1,347 square miles and scouring the area for sixty hours.

US Coast Guard extend condolence to the family of missing cruise ship passenger Jaylen Hill

#UPDATE & FINAL: @USCG #D7 suspended the search efforts for missing cruise ship passenger, Jaylen Hill, Monday, pending any further developments. Coast Guard cutter and aircraft crews searched more than 1,347 square miles.

Petty Officer Eric Rodriguez, in a statement, extended his condolence to the family while announcing that they are suspending their search after unsuccessfully searching for the missing passenger.

“We offer our deepest condolences to the Hill family. Our crews take our life-saving mission very seriously. Any time we can’t bring a loved one home to their family is a pain we all feel.”

Meanwhile, in a statement to the New York Post, the Carnival cruise company confirmed that Jaylen Hill jumped off the railing on Sunday.

“Sadly, after an exhaustive on-board search and a review of security camera video, it was determined that he jumped.”

In a similar incident on May 29, 2023, Virginia man Ronnie Peale Jr went overboard from a Carnival cruise ship. Ronnie Peale Jr was reportedly on the ship with his partner Jennylyn Michelle Blosser to celebrate her birthday when he accidentally went overboard while leaning on the balcony.

At the time, a spokesperson from Carnival Cruise Line acknowledged the incident and said:

“He was reported missing by his companion late Monday afternoon and an initial review of closed circuit security footage confirms that he leaned over the railing of his stateroom balcony and dropped into the water at approximately 4:10 am early Monday morning."

US Coast Guard, who failed to recover the body, suspended the search on May 30.