Where was Jonae Seaborn last seen? Missing Jacksonville girl found after disappearing under "suspicious circumstances"

Jonae Seaborn, a 16-year-old Jacksonville girl, who was reported missing by family members under "suspicious circumstances," was reportedly found safe on Sunday, July 23, a day after authorities issued a Missing Child Alert for the missing teen.

On Saturday, July 22, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement, alongside Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, activated a statewide Missing Child Alert for Seaborn, who was last seen in the Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard area.

While the precise day the missing teen was spotted is unknown, authorities considered her endangered as they believed her to be with a 33-year-old man Georges Jerome.

As authorities confirmed Seaborn was found safe, they have not released further information on the case, including where the teen was found. However, police said that they are currently investigating the circumstances surrounding her disappearance.

Details behind Jonae Seaborn's disappearance explored as the missing teen found safe

On Saturday, July 22, in a press release, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said that they had activated a statewide Missing Child Alert for Jonae Seaborn after receiving concerning information regarding her disappearance.

Authorities revealed that Jonae Seaborn, described as 5 feet and 5 inches tall, weighs 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair, was endangered as they had learned she was in the company of Georges Jerome. The adult male was described as a 33-year-old man, believed to be 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 180 pounds. In a Facebook post, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office wrote:

“The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is currently looking for a missing endangered teen from the Dunn Avenue and Biscayne Boulevard area of Northside. The 16-year-old, Jonae Seaborn, has been reported missing by family members under suspicious circumstances. Efforts to locate Jonae have been unsuccessful at this point and we continue the search in an effort to ascertain her safety.”

As police launched a frantic search, in the press release they asked for the community's help in locating the missing teen, who was believed to be traveling with the adult male in a red sport utility vehicle. They added:

“Anyone having seen or who may know the whereabouts of Jonae is asked to contact the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office immediately at 904-630-0500”.

As the search for the missing teen intensified, on Sunday, July 23, authorities announced that Jonae Seaborn was found safe.

“We are pleased to announce that Jonae has been located. Thanks to all for the assistance in the search and for helping to spread the word, bringing this incident to a positive result."

At this time it is unclear if police have made any arrests in the case as they have yet to disclose additional information on the incident. However, they said that the circumstances surrounding Seaborn's disappearance continue to be investigated.