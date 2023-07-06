Where was Wynter Smith found? Missing 2-year-old's remains located days after abduction

The body of a Michigan toddler, Wynter Smith, was found in Detroit on Wednesday, July 4, days after she was reported missing in Lansing, police said in a statement.

Wynter Smith, a 2-year-old from Lansing, Michigan, was reported missing on Sunday, July 2, after her mother was physically assaulted in her apartment by an ex-boyfriend, Rashad Maleek Trice.

Tragic Update: on Monday Michigan residents received an Amber Alert around 2:30 AM when repeat offender Rashad Trice violently beat his ex girlfriend and kidnapped her two year old daughter Wynter Smith from her Lansing apartment.Trice was caught and apprehended but the girl…

Wynter Smith was allegedly abducted by Trice when her mother, who sustained multiple stab wounds, ran out of the apartment to get help. Lansing police said that when they arrived on the scene, Wynter was missing, but her brother, who was also in the residence, was unharmed.

Shortly after, Trice was arrested on Monday after he crashed a stolen white 2013 Chevrolet Impala 90 miles from the apartment. However, Wynter was not found in the car.

Ajay smith @AlmountS Please if you have any information to where my missing daughter Wynter is dm me please. I am scared and don’t know where she can be Please if you have any information to where my missing daughter Wynter is dm me please. I am scared and don’t know where she can be https://t.co/UZO6HgeBeW

Authorities, who have been searching for the missing toddler since the abductor was arrested, found her dead near Coleman A. Young International Airport in Detroit on Wednesday evening. In a statement, Lansing Police Chief Ellery Sosebee confirmed the child's death and said:

"This investigation has moved from a missing child case to a homicide investigation. Right now our hearts are with the family of Wynter Cole-Smith.”

Details behind Wynter Smith's abduction explored

As mentioned earlier, Wynter Smith was abducted from her apartment by her mother’s ex-boyfriend, Rashad Maleek Trice, on Sunday night. On Monday, Trice was spotted in Detroit and arrested in St. Clair Shores around 6 a.m. after he crashed a stolen vehicle. However, Wynter was not found with him.

According to NBC News, Trice, who was taken to a metro Detroit-area hospital, was charged with assault with intent to murder, first-degree home invasion, unlawful imprisonment, aggravated domestic violence second offense, unlawful driving away of an automobile, felonious assault, and two counts of first-degree criminal s*xual assault.

In the ensuing days, authorities combed the area in search of the missing toddler, who was tragically found dead on Wednesday evening around 6:50 p.m.

He allegedly fled with 2-year-old Wynter Smith, his girlfriend’s daughter after a domestic altercation between the two. She’s still missing.



Here’s Wynter’s paternal grandmother Sharen Eddings. 28-year-old Rashad Trice was arrested on Monday by St. Clair Shores Police.He allegedly fled with 2-year-old Wynter Smith, his girlfriend’s daughter after a domestic altercation between the two. She’s still missing.Here’s Wynter’s paternal grandmother Sharen Eddings. @WWJ950 28-year-old Rashad Trice was arrested on Monday by St. Clair Shores Police.He allegedly fled with 2-year-old Wynter Smith, his girlfriend’s daughter after a domestic altercation between the two. She’s still missing.Here’s Wynter’s paternal grandmother Sharen Eddings. @WWJ950 https://t.co/NQ6HfPRdW3

Wynter's grandmother, Sharen Eddings, told WDIV that Trice was not the toddler's biological father. Providing further insight into the toddler’s abduction Sharen said that on Sunday night, Trice stabbed Wynter’s mother, who fought back and injured him in return.

During the violent altercation, Trice allegedly grabbed Wynter and threatened to harm her. Wynter’s mother, concerned for her daughter’s safety, supposedly ran out of the apartment to get help. When police arrived, Trice had fled the scene with Wynter.

“When he stabbed her, from what I understand from her sister, she was able to stab him back, right, wound him back,” Eddings said. “That’s when he grabbed Wynter and threatened to harm her, and that’s when he left.”

Authorities said that the suspect was being held without bond following an arraignment Wednesday. As police investigate the case, anyone with information is asked to call the Lansing Police Department at 517-483-4600.

