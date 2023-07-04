Where was Wynter Smith last seen? Amber alert issued for abducted 2-year-old as suspect arrested 

On Monday, July 3, Lansing authorities issued an Amber alert announcing the disappearance of 2-year-old Wynter Smith. According to USA Today, investigators suspect that the missing child was abducted by 28-year-old Rashad Maleek Trice. The 2-year-old was reportedly last seen at 11:30 pm on Sunday, riding in Trice's 2013 White Chevrolet Impala on the South Side of Lansing. The vehicle had the license plate DZS0492.

Trigger warning: This article concerns a child abduction, reader discretion is advised

Blk & Missing FDN @BAM_FI #WynterSmith Lansing, MI: 2 y/o Wynter Smith was last seen on July 2nd in a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala w/ MI plates. This vehicle has been found, but Wynter has not. Her weight is not immediately available. #HelpUsFindUs Lansing, MI: 2 y/o Wynter Smith was last seen on July 2nd in a white 2013 Chevrolet Impala w/ MI plates. This vehicle has been found, but Wynter has not. Her weight is not immediately available. #HelpUsFindUs #WynterSmith https://t.co/I1rVWQav6d

While Rashad Maleek Trice is currently under police custody, Wynter Smith is still missing. The suspect's motive also remains undisclosed at this point. Further, Lansing authorities revealed that he has a child with Wynter Smith's mother, a 22-year-old woman whose name was not released. Smith is not believed to be the suspect's child. The case remains under police investigation.

Smith was described by authorities as a 2-year-old black girl with braided shoulder-length hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt.

The timeline of Wynter Smith's abduction

Authorities first began to investigate the abduction of Wynter Smith on Sunday, July 2, after they received reports that the toddler's 22-year-old mother had been stabbed. According to Lansing investigators, Rashad Maleek Trice had previously had a relationship with the 2-year-old. Authorities believe that he entered the woman's home and stabbed her. Family members believe there was a brief struggle, in which Trice also sustained injuries.

The Bright Master @Marshal85207110 The Lassing PD has issued an Amber Alert for endangered missing child Wynter cole smith described as 2 year old black female, braided shoulder lengh hair, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows. The Missing child may be with Rashed Malkek Trice, 28 year old brown male... The Lassing PD has issued an Amber Alert for endangered missing child Wynter cole smith described as 2 year old black female, braided shoulder lengh hair, last seen wearing a white t-shirt with rainbows. The Missing child may be with Rashed Malkek Trice, 28 year old brown male... https://t.co/VeT4WKpD2f

After allegedly stabbing the 22-year-old mother, Trice supposedly fled the scene with the 2-year-old child. The mother, who is currently in stable condition, is being treated at a local hospital. The toddler's grandmother, Sharon Eddings, described how the family dealt with the traumatic situation:

“When he stabbed her, from what I understand from her sister, she was able to stab him back right, wound him back. That’s when he grabbed Wynter and threatened to harm her, and that’s when he left.”

"We’ve been up all night, got the Amber Alert out, reaching out to ... everybody I can," she continued.

Lansing Police @LansingPolice WE NEED YOUR HELP



This is the route we believe that Rashad Trice may have taken with 2-year-old Wynter Smith in the car the night of 7/2. If you are driving on this route tomorrow, we ask you to watch out for anything unusual along the way that could possibly lead us to Wynter. WE NEED YOUR HELPThis is the route we believe that Rashad Trice may have taken with 2-year-old Wynter Smith in the car the night of 7/2. If you are driving on this route tomorrow, we ask you to watch out for anything unusual along the way that could possibly lead us to Wynter. https://t.co/FDj8JIkSa2

Trice was accused of stealing the 22-year-old mother's vehicle, the white Chevy Impala. On Monday, at 6:00 am local time, authorities located the suspect in St. Clair shores. Officers claimed that he attempted to flee and resist arrest before he was ultimately detained.

Eddings said that after Trice's arrest, the family was distraught that Wynter Smith was not found with him:

"My heart just dropped. I do have faith, but ... that really knocked the wind out of me," she stated.

The case is currently being investigated by the Lansing Police and the FBI Detroit. Eddings added that while she hopes someone will come forward with a tip for authorities, she is wary of the misinformation being spread about the case as well.

