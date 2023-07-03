Where was Keshawn Williams last seen? Search for missing Ohio teenager intensifies 

On Sunday, July 2, the Cleveland Police Department revealed to journalists that they suspect foul play in the disappearance of Keshawn Williams, a missing 15-year-old from Ohio. According to ClickonDetroit, Keshawn Williams was last seen at a house party in the 5700 block of Fleet Avenue in Cleveland. He was reportedly picked up from the party in a black Jeep SUV and never seen again.

Cleveland authorities have not yet identified any suspects in the disappearance of Keshawn Williams. The motive behind the suspected abduction also remains unknown. According to the police, Keshawn Williams is approximately 5 foot 6 inches tall and between 120 and 130 pounds. He has black braided hair and brown eyes. Partygoers said he was last seen wearing cream-colored pants and gray Jordan shoes.

The timeline of Keshawn Williams' disappearance

According to Keshawn Williams' mother, Sherice Snowden, on June 17, the teen was attending a party near their home. She said that she last heard from him at 10.38 pm when he said that he was on his way back home.

Authorities believe the vehicle that picked Williams up was a black SUV with a temporary license plate. Sherice Snowden believed it was an abduction, as she said it would be highly unusual for Williams to leave home for so long without being contacted.

“We always communicate with each other every single day so this is very, very irregular, and very alarming. He’s a very bright kid. He works at the church. He does gardening. He’s very good at school. He’s very involved. He’s helped other kids that are being bullied. . . . I’m concerned and I’m worried,” she said.

“Every day that he’s gone and every hour is very scary. Keshawn is all I have. That’s my heart,” she added.

On June 20, three days after he was last seen, Williams' family filed a police report. Eventually, investigators launched an Amber Alert in case community members could help them find the missing teen. On June 28, Cleveland Family Center for Missing Children and Adults held a press conference with Sherice Snowden and Williams' other relatives.

Snowden said Williams would never willingly miss his Church sessions or boxing training.

“He regularly attends boxing practice. He loves to eat, thus he always returns home to eat. He would have called me, texted me, etc," she said.

Snowden said that she did not know why anyone would target Williams. It also remains undisclosed whether he entered the SUV willingly or was coerced into the vehicle. The search effort involved multiple interviews with residents around the Cleveland neighborhood.

Poll : 0 votes