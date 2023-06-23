Where was Cortana Goncalves found? Mom arrested as missing 4-year-old abducted in Springfield found safe

On Thursday, June 22, authorities discovered missing four-year-old Cortana Goncalves just half an hour after she had been reported missing. According to the Springfield Police, Goncalves had been reported missing by family members during a gathering.

Authorities discovered that the victim had been abducted by her non-custodial biological mother, 32-year-old Brandee Arnold, who is currently facing kidnapping charges in relation to the incident.

According to the Springfield Police Department, Cortana Goncalves was discovered unharmed. Western Mass News reported that while Brandee Arnold is permitted to have supervised visits with Cortana Goncalves, she is not allowed to have custody due to a history of mental health issues.

Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh added that Arnold has a history of reckless endangerment.

Authorities discovered Cortana Goncalves in a trail on Fifth Avenue in Cheshire

According to Springfield authorities, Brandee Arnold lost custody of the four-year-old child after she displayed signs of 'suicidal' and 'homicidal' tendencies.

As reported by Cortana Goncalves' custodial family and legal guardians, the four-year-old first went missing from the family gathering at approximately 8:30 am. The homeowners, who lived in Indian Orchard, told authorities that they believed Brandee Arnold had taken the child.

Ryan Walsh said that after the report, Springfield and Massachusetts State authorities launched a State-wide search effort. Due to Arnold's criminal history, they approached the case with a particular urgency. Using surveillance footage, they eventually managed to track down the mother and the child.

“The mom took the four-year-old and then immediately our officers began looking for her utilizing different cell phones, utilizing the state police and different agencies, and were able to catch her on the Mass. Pike camera, as well as some other locations via her phone, ultimately leading to where she was located in Cheshire," Ryan Walsh said.

Sometime after Arnold was spotted at 9:30 am on Massachusetts Pike, authorities released an Amber Alert, requesting any information regarding Cortana Goncalves. In the afternoon, they discovered Goncalves in a trail on Fifth Avenue in Cheshire.

Walsh described the relief felt by officers after making the discovery.

“You just want to make sure that child is brought home safe. The mom has some prior charges of reckless endangerment of a child, so it’s not just a regular custodial issue where you might just be taking your child away. There was definitely some concerns there and when the troopers were able to get out there and locate the child and she was healthy and safe, that’s a huge sigh of relief for everyone involved," he said.

As reported by NBC, Brandee Arnold will be arraigned in Springfield District court on Friday.

