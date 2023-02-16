Was Brianna Ghey's death a hate crime? Two teenagers charged with murder of trans-YouTuber appear in court 

Brianna Ghey was found dead in a park in Warrington on Saturday, February 11, 2023, two 15-year-olds have been accused of killing the transgender YouTuber. The boy and the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, later appeared before the district judge at Chester magistrates' court on Wednesday.

Both defendants were lodged in youth detention accommodations. The same was mandated by District Judge John McGarva. Furthermore, the judge also refused bail and stated that the two defendants were facing serious allegations.

According to the police, it is unclear at this time if the death was caused by a hate crime. However, the investigations are still on, and nothing can be said for sure unless proven.

Antoine Allen @AntoineSpeaker Police say they are now considering whether the killing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was a hate crime.

The transgender schoolgirl was found lying with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park Cheshire, on Saturday

A boy &girl, both 15, were arrested on suspicion of her murder Police say they are now considering whether the killing of 16-year-old Brianna Ghey was a hate crime.The transgender schoolgirl was found lying with stab wounds on a path in Linear Park Cheshire, on SaturdayA boy &girl, both 15, were arrested on suspicion of her murder https://t.co/oZAN3p5qjl

Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans stated:

"A number of enquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened."

It all happened after emergency services were called to a local park on February 11, 2023, when Brianna Ghey's body was discovered on a path. She was pronounced dead on the spot.

Victoria Derbyshire @vicderbyshire Donations to family of Brianna Ghey, 16 y/o trans girl stabbed to death in a Warrington park, hve passed £65k.

2 papers report friends/parents claiming Brianna was ‘bullied for being trans’.

Police say ‘no evidence this was a hate crime’. Vigils will be held for Brianna tonight Donations to family of Brianna Ghey, 16 y/o trans girl stabbed to death in a Warrington park, hve passed £65k.2 papers report friends/parents claiming Brianna was ‘bullied for being trans’.Police say ‘no evidence this was a hate crime’. Vigils will be held for Brianna tonight https://t.co/tmPcdGlgWS

Police revealed that Brianna Ghey’s friends claimed that she was bullied and gang beaten at school for several years for being trans

While authorities and investigators are working hard on the Brianna Ghey murder case, YouTuber and influencer uploaded a TikTok just five days before her death, where she informed her followers how she felt excluded from school. Now that her TikTok account has been removed. As a result, the video is missing.

However, police have also stated that Brianna Ghey’s friends revealed that the social media star was constantly bullied and gang-beaten at school for being trans. At the same time, the Daily Mail stated that her friends often refused to "intervene" while she was being bullied.

Jeremy Corbyn @jeremycorbyn Brianna Ghey was an incredible young woman who spread joy, love and laughter to those around her.



My thoughts are with Brianna's family and the trans community fighting for safety, dignity and liberation. Brianna Ghey was an incredible young woman who spread joy, love and laughter to those around her. My thoughts are with Brianna's family and the trans community fighting for safety, dignity and liberation. https://t.co/sxHowjhrWE

Furthermore, while police are investigating the matter, the two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and a girl, were arrested on Sunday, February 12, 2023, just a day after Brianna was found dead. However, many people on social media have claimed that Brianna Ghey was the victim of a hate crime.

The police claimed that the teen was not a victim of a hate crime until proven in a court of law. However, the netizens do not seem to agree with the statement given by the police. Many social media users questioned the motive of the 15-year-old boy and girl for the alleged murder of the trans-YouTuber.

Laura 🍀🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🇵🇹🇯🇵🇵🇸 @weepigeonface If Brianna Ghey wasn't the victim of a hate crime what was the motive? Why do two 15 year olds decide to murder another teenager for no reason. According to reports she was bullied incessantly at school, but yeah, Move along now, no hate crime to see here. Bastards

Jaime 제이미 🫰💗 @jaimegerms Her name is Brianna Ghey and she was 16 years old. She was stabbed to death at a park in England this past weekend for being trans. Media want to call it anything but a hate crime. Rest in peace, Brianna. I'm so so sorry.

Daniela Nadj @DanielaNadj Why has the police still not declared the murder of Brianna Ghey to be a hate crime? It seems quite clear that she was targeted because she was trans. This should be a wake up call for everyone to realise how much discrimination there is still against trans people in society.

Bob Morgan 🇺🇦 #BLM 💙 @Bbmorg If Brianna Ghey was killed because she was trans then it should be treated as a hate crime.

zack @AvatriceSolos the fact as a trans person i've seen more people misgender, misname and even blame brianna ghey for what happened to them rather than call it what is was: a hate crime, i actually so heartbreaking but also so telling on how society views the trans community

Depresstrogen @Depresstrogen_ In case you were wondering, yes, the murder of Brianna Ghey was a hate crime. She was trans, was bullied relentlessly for being trans, and stabbed to death by two other kids. Am I saying the British police lied? Yes, I absolutely am. They are lying. #DignityForBrianna

After considering numerous allegations that claimed Brianna was the victim of a hate crime, the judge decided to deny bail. The family has now set up a GoFundMe for Brianna, as the family needs financial support for funeral costs and much more. As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has raised £96,117. More than 6000 people have donated to the cause.

