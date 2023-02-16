Was Brianna Ghey's death a hate crime? Two teenagers charged with murder of trans-YouTuber appear in court 

Brianna Ghey was found dead in a park in Warrington on Saturday, February 11, 2023, two 15-year-olds have been accused of killing the transgender YouTuber. The boy and the girl, who cannot be named for legal reasons, later appeared before the district judge at Chester magistrates' court on Wednesday.
Both defendants were lodged in youth detention accommodations. The same was mandated by District Judge John McGarva. Furthermore, the judge also refused bail and stated that the two defendants were facing serious allegations.
According to the police, it is unclear at this time if the death was caused by a hate crime. However, the investigations are still on, and nothing can be said for sure unless proven.
Detective Chief Superintendent Mike Evans stated:
"A number of enquiries in relation to this incident are underway and we are doing all that we can to establish the exact circumstances of what has happened."
It all happened after emergency services were called to a local park on February 11, 2023, when Brianna Ghey's body was discovered on a path. She was pronounced dead on the spot.
Police revealed that Brianna Ghey’s friends claimed that she was bullied and gang beaten at school for several years for being trans
While authorities and investigators are working hard on the Brianna Ghey murder case, YouTuber and influencer uploaded a TikTok just five days before her death, where she informed her followers how she felt excluded from school. Now that her TikTok account has been removed. As a result, the video is missing.
However, police have also stated that Brianna Ghey’s friends revealed that the social media star was constantly bullied and gang-beaten at school for being trans. At the same time, the Daily Mail stated that her friends often refused to "intervene" while she was being bullied.
Furthermore, while police are investigating the matter, the two teenagers, a 15-year-old boy and a girl, were arrested on Sunday, February 12, 2023, just a day after Brianna was found dead. However, many people on social media have claimed that Brianna Ghey was the victim of a hate crime.
The police claimed that the teen was not a victim of a hate crime until proven in a court of law. However, the netizens do not seem to agree with the statement given by the police. Many social media users questioned the motive of the 15-year-old boy and girl for the alleged murder of the trans-YouTuber.
After considering numerous allegations that claimed Brianna was the victim of a hate crime, the judge decided to deny bail. The family has now set up a GoFundMe for Brianna, as the family needs financial support for funeral costs and much more. As of this writing, the GoFundMe page has raised £96,117. More than 6000 people have donated to the cause.