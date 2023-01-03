WATCH: Orlando's ICON Park ferris wheel leaves dozens trapped at 400 feet for hours 

More than 60 riders were left stuck at a 400-ft-tall Ferris wheel at Orlando’s ICON Park after the power went off on the night of December 31, 2022. Individuals were left stuck in the air for hours and were only rescued after Orange County Fire and Rescue officials arrived at the site. It is important to note that no injuries were reported during the incident.

As per Mirror, the park soon issued a statement and said:

“The Wheel lost power Saturday night and we’re working with the Orange County Fire Department to safely evacuate guests.”

Furthermore, the park also announced that the ride will be closed for the next few days.

“Dude it’s on fire”: Multiple videos on social media show sudden sparks from the Ferris wheel

A video shared by Fox 35 Orlando has been doing the rounds on the internet since the day of the incident. In the clip, the Ferris wheel can be seen at a standstill, and a few sparks can be seen as well, which scared the public. Additionally, a man in the background can be heard shouting:

“Dude it’s on fire.”

Furthermore, the Orange County Fire and Rescue department commented on the incident and reported that over 80 firefighters responded to the call, and the incident took place just before 6.30 pm. Moreover, a few videos and photos being shared online suggest that the reason for the power outage could be the sudden sparks coming from the Ferris wheel.

Meanwhile, it is also being reported that first responders turned the wheel down manually so that individuals in the first 20 pods could be safely brought to the ground. The rescue operation reportedly went on for three hours. A rider, Kathy Baker spoke about the incident and said:

"Well, it was quite nerve-wracking for a little bit."

Another rider, Robin Baker, claimed that there was a lot of smoke coming from the Ferris wheel.

As per New York Post, he said:

“We look down and there were flames and sparks and smoke coming. I guess the generator blew or something.”

Second incident of ride malfunction reported at the ICON Park after a teen died on the FreeFall ride

The malfunction of the wheel was the second incident recorded last year, after a 14-year-old boy fell to his death in March 2022. After the incident, the ride was taken down. As per several reports, the ride had just opened a few months before the accident.

The ride was closed after Tyre, the deceased child's family demanded that it be taken down. Furthermore, the family has also filed a still-pending wrongful death lawsuit against several entities, including the park, the ride’s manufacturer, and the operator.

Furthermore, the family expressed their happiness after the ride was closed down. The father of the 14-year-old boy said:

“It’s an emotional day. I am having a happy cry right now. It’s a little piece of justice for my son.”

Speaking about the Ferris wheel incident that took place recently, the park claims that the wheel opened up in 2015, three years after it was constructed.

