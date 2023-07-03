Where was the Lake Norman missing boater found? Body reportedly recovered after a day-long search

On Sunday, July 2, 2023, the body of Lake Norman missing boater was recovered from the water after a day-long search, Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue announced via Facebook.

Authorities launched an intensive search for the unidentified boater on July 1, 2023, after Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue received a call reporting a missing boatman who disappeared near the D9 area on Lake Norman close to Washam Road.

According to the Charlotte Observer, after unsuccessfully scanning the area for any signs of the missing person, they moved to the area near The Sandbar Lake Norman (D5). At the time, Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue, via Facebook post, cautioned civilians to steer clear from the area as they searched for the missing person. They wrote:

“Please avoid the area and be aware of public safety boats working in the area. Additional boats in the area create an unneeded wake that prevent us from being able to properly conduct our operations. Police boats are providing perimeter security in this area.”

On Sunday afternoon, after searching through “extremely rough lake conditions and brutal temperatures,” the rescue team recovered the body of Lake Norman missing boater from the water.

Officials have yet to disclose additional information on Lake Norman missing boater incident

On Sunday, July 2, in a Facebook post, Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue announced that their team working alongside members from Sherrills Ford - Terrell Fire & Rescue, successfully recovered the body of the missing boater from Lake Norman.

“Our members along with members from Sherrills Ford - Terrell Fire & Rescue successfully recovered the body of the missing boater this afternoon. We would ask that you keep the family in your thoughts and prayers during this time.”

The search and rescue team expressed gratitude to multiple law enforcement agencies who aided in the search of the boatman, who was reported missing on July 1. In a statement, they said:

"Thank you to our mutual aid lake agencies for providing assistance; enduring extremely rough lake conditions and brutal temperatures today. Cornelius Police Department Mooresville Fire-Rescue Denver Fire Department Iredell County Sheriff NC Wildlife Resources Commission."

The Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue said that any further updates regarding the incident would come from Cornelius Police or NC Wildlife. However, police have yet to reveal the identity of the missing boater or disclose the details behind the circumstances that led up to his disappearance.

In a similar incident, a day before the Norman Lake missing boater was found dead, the Cornelius-Lemley Fire Rescue was involved in another water-related search effort.

On Saturday, July 1, two people sustained life-threatening injuries after they nearly drowned in a boating accident on Mountain Island Lake.

According to QC News, citing first responders, rescue services were alerted about the incident on Saturday evening. Upon arrival, they found two people in the water behind the Imagery Retirement Community located on Horseshoe Beach Bend Road in Gaston County.

They were transported to an area hospital where they were recovering from their injuries.

