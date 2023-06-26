Where was Lara Emanuele last seen? Search for missing New Jersey elementary school teacher intensifies

Lara Emanuele, a 46-year-old third-grade teacher at Alexander Hamilton Elementary School in Morristown, New Jersey, has been missing for nearly three weeks after disappearing from a hotel in early June.

Authorities are gearing up their search for the missing New Jersey teacher Lara Emanuele, who was last seen on surveillance video parking her car and getting out of the vehicle outside the Holiday Inn Express in Mount Arlington on June 7, 2023. The hotel is reportedly located five miles from her home.

In a news release, Morris County Prosecutor’s office said that a daily search for Emanuele has been underway since her car was found abandoned outside the Holiday Inn Express on June 8.

The search is reportedly focused on a “heavily wooded” wildlife area just behind the hotel where her car was found abandoned. Authorities said the wooded terrain was considered extremely dangerous due to the presence of wildlife.

Lara Emanuele disappeared shortly after a restraining order against her husband was lifted

In the wake of Lara Emanuele vanishing without a trace, the online community has rallied behind the missing teacher amplifying the message of her disappearance on social media. As investigators continue their search, Morris County Prosecutor’s Office spokesperson Meghan Knab told PEOPLE that they did not consider foul play in the missing person’s case.

The admission was made on the heels of multiple reports revealing that Lara Emanuele disappeared shortly after a restraining order against her husband was lifted. An anonymous source told News 12 that the teacher was terrified for her life as she was in an abusive relationship.

However, Knab told PEOPLE that at this time, the investigation remains a missing person’s case noting they do not suspect the circumstances to be suspicious. She said:

“At this time, this is not considered a suspicious disappearance. We will notify the public if the focus [or] status of the investigation changes.”

Concerned friends on social media have been sharing pictures of Lara using the hashtag #BringHerHome, CBS News reported. Friends revealed that the missing teacher left her phone and wallet in her car, which was considered out of character.

In a statement, the state's teacher's union, the New Jersey Education Association, also expressed concern for Lara and said:

"We are very concerned for Ms. Emanuele. We stand in solidarity with her colleagues and the entire Morristown community in hoping for her safe return very soon."

Meanwhile, Morris County Prosecutor Robert J. Carroll said in a statement that they have deployed every resource available in search for the missing person.

“I’d like to assure the public that all capabilities available to law enforcement are being utilized to locate Lara. We understand the public’s concerns, and we will do our best to update the community whenever possible.”

Lara Emanuele was described as white, 5 feet 6 inches tall and has red hair. She weighs about 125 pounds. Anyone with information, leading to her whereabouts is urged to call the Roxbury Police Department at 973-448-2100 or the Morris County Prosecutor’s Office at 973-285-2900.

