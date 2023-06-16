Where was Sequoia Samuels last seen? Body reportedly found in search for missing 4-year-old in Memphis

The search for Sequoia Samuels, a 4-year-old Memphis girl with a feeding tube who went missing on Thursday, June 15, culminated in a tragic end after authorities said that human remains were found in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue just before midnight.
While authorities said the remains need to be officially identified, they noted that the body appears to be of a small child.
The disappearance of Sequoia Samuels, who was reported missing on Thursday, set off a state-wide search after she walked out of her home on Caldwell Avenue early morning without noticing family members. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, joined in the search efforts after it was widely reported that the young girl was dealing with a medical issue and had a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach.
Authorities who issued an endangered child alert for the missing girl said that she was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue walking the streets alone at around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The area is similar to the address where authorities said that they recovered the remains of a small child.
Per WREG News, as authorities are working on identifying human remains found in the search for Sequoia Samuels, they said that two people have been detained in connection to the case. They did not disclose the identity of the suspects.
Details of Sequoia Samuels's disappearance explored
On Thursday morning Sequoia Samuels's parents woke up to find the front door of their home open and their daughter missing. The parents notified authorities, who soon found a nearby doorbell camera that captured the missing girl walking the streets alone at around 3 a.m.
The Memphis police enlisted the help of the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in search for Sequoia Samuels, described as 3 feet tall and weighing around 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with black pants and pink shoes.
At the time Sergeant Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department said:
“We have deployed K-9 resources, we’ve deployed aviation, we’ve had officers and deputies on ATVs. We’re leaving no stone unturned.”
Worried family members also joined in the search scaling the neighborhood for clues on the missing girl’s whereabouts.
In a statement cited by WREG news Samuel Bass, Sequoia’s great-uncle, said:
“She has a medical condition, and if you see her please bring her home. Call the police, please call somebody.”
However, after a day-long search, a body was reportedly recovered in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue just before midnight. Shortly after making the devastating discovery, Stg. Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department said:
“As a parent, my heart aches with this information. We just ask the community to wrap their arms and pray for this family as they go through these troubled times.”
He added:
“We thank all of our community partners that helped us in our search today and we just ask you guys to continue to pray again for this family and law enforcement as we push through these tough times.”
As authorities continue to investigate the case, they said a man and woman have both been detained in connection to the incident but refused to disclose additional details citing an active investigation.