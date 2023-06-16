Where was Sequoia Samuels last seen? Body reportedly found in search for missing 4-year-old in Memphis

The search for Sequoia Samuels, a 4-year-old Memphis girl with a feeding tube who went missing on Thursday, June 15, culminated in a tragic end after authorities said that human remains were found in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue just before midnight.

While authorities said the remains need to be officially identified, they noted that the body appears to be of a small child.

Sydney Hawkins @s_hawkinsnews RIGHT NOW: Memphis police searching for a child that apparently walked out of her home on Caldwell Ave. and 7th St. Sequoia Samuels was last seen in a light blue shirt, black pants and pink house shoes. She also has a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… RIGHT NOW: Memphis police searching for a child that apparently walked out of her home on Caldwell Ave. and 7th St. Sequoia Samuels was last seen in a light blue shirt, black pants and pink house shoes. She also has a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/nWlnJzjsmx

The disappearance of Sequoia Samuels, who was reported missing on Thursday, set off a state-wide search after she walked out of her home on Caldwell Avenue early morning without noticing family members. Multiple law enforcement agencies, including the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, joined in the search efforts after it was widely reported that the young girl was dealing with a medical issue and had a feeding tube on the left side of her stomach.

Authorities who issued an endangered child alert for the missing girl said that she was last seen in the area of the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue walking the streets alone at around 3 a.m. on Thursday. The area is similar to the address where authorities said that they recovered the remains of a small child.

Per WREG News, as authorities are working on identifying human remains found in the search for Sequoia Samuels, they said that two people have been detained in connection to the case. They did not disclose the identity of the suspects.

Details of Sequoia Samuels's disappearance explored

Bria Bolden @boldenbria



More at 10 on twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Search continues into the night for 4 yr old Sequoia Samuels. Memphis Police say federal agents have joined the search. Police say no one has been charged with a crime - the child's mother and her mother's boyfriend have been with police all day,More at 10 on @WMCActionNews5 Search continues into the night for 4 yr old Sequoia Samuels. Memphis Police say federal agents have joined the search. Police say no one has been charged with a crime - the child's mother and her mother's boyfriend have been with police all day,More at 10 on @WMCActionNews5. twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/pj7crfMiAY

On Thursday morning Sequoia Samuels's parents woke up to find the front door of their home open and their daughter missing. The parents notified authorities, who soon found a nearby doorbell camera that captured the missing girl walking the streets alone at around 3 a.m.

The Memphis police enlisted the help of the FBI and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation in search for Sequoia Samuels, described as 3 feet tall and weighing around 30 pounds. She was last seen wearing a light blue shirt with black pants and pink shoes.

At the time Sergeant Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department said:

“We have deployed K-9 resources, we’ve deployed aviation, we’ve had officers and deputies on ATVs. We’re leaving no stone unturned.”

Worried family members also joined in the search scaling the neighborhood for clues on the missing girl’s whereabouts.

In a statement cited by WREG news Samuel Bass, Sequoia’s great-uncle, said:

“She has a medical condition, and if you see her please bring her home. Call the police, please call somebody.”

Memphis Police Dept @MEM_PoliceDept #EndangeredChildAlert



Have you seen 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels?



She was last seen in the Uptown area in Memphis, TN.



If you stay in the area, we ask that you please check your cameras, yard, and cars.



If located, please call 9-1-1 Have you seen 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels?She was last seen in the Uptown area in Memphis, TN.If you stay in the area, we ask that you please check your cameras, yard, and cars.If located, please call 9-1-1 #EndangeredChildAlertHave you seen 4-year-old Sequoia Samuels?She was last seen in the Uptown area in Memphis, TN.If you stay in the area, we ask that you please check your cameras, yard, and cars.If located, please call 9-1-1 https://t.co/0imD5qKyEN

However, after a day-long search, a body was reportedly recovered in the 200 block of Caldwell Avenue just before midnight. Shortly after making the devastating discovery, Stg. Louis Brownlee with the Memphis Police Department said:

“As a parent, my heart aches with this information. We just ask the community to wrap their arms and pray for this family as they go through these troubled times.”

He added:

“We thank all of our community partners that helped us in our search today and we just ask you guys to continue to pray again for this family and law enforcement as we push through these tough times.”

As authorities continue to investigate the case, they said a man and woman have both been detained in connection to the incident but refused to disclose additional details citing an active investigation.

