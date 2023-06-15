Where was Riley O’Connell last seen? Online community offers support as Massachusetts Mayor’s daughter reported missing in Ohio

Riley O’Connell, an 18-year-old daughter of the mayor of Taunton, Massachusetts, Shaunna O’Connell, was reported missing on Wednesday, June 14, after she disappeared from a treatment center in Ohio.

Riley O’Connell was reportedly receiving treatment at Evoke Wellness in Hilliard for mental health issues when she went missing early Wednesday morning. Authorities said that Riley was last seen near 5400 Scioto Darby Road, near central Hilliard, a suburb of Columbus, at about 1 am in black shorts, a pink shirt and with no shoes on.

In a Facebook Post, the Taunton Police Department posted a missing person’s flier that said that Riley, who might be going by the name, Tiffany Rose or Tiffany Silva, does not have vital medication.

In a statement via Twitter, the Hillard police department asked the public's help in locating the missing teen. In the post, the Hilliard Police Department described Riley O’Connell as blonde, who measured 5-foot-5 and weighed around 125 lbs.

Authorities urged anyone with information to reach out to Hilliard police at 614-334-2324, noting, "Any piece of information, no matter how small, could be vital in locating Riley and ensuring her well-being."

Community rallies around missing teen Riley O’Connell's family in wake of her disappearance

In a Facebook Post, Riley O’Connel’s mother Shaunna O’Connell implored people to reach out to law enforcement with information leading to her daughter’s whereabouts. Shauna told people that the family is worried about their daughter, who was embattling long-term mental health issues.

Sahuna added that they are working with multiple law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts and Ohio to locate the missing person. She said:

“Last night my daughter, Riley O’Connell, went missing from the Evoke Wellness facility in Ohio where she has been receiving therapy for over a month in her long-term battle with mental health issues.”

She added:

"Ted and I are devastated and extremely worried about her safety and well-being. We are working with the facility, police and missing persons to find her as soon as possible to bring her home. We are praying for Riley's safe return. Please keep Riley in your thoughts and prayers."

Screenshot via Facebook/Taunton Police Department

Shortly after posting the message on Facebook, several people rallied around the mayor, flooding the comments sections with supporting messages, saying, they’re all praying for Riley’s safe return. A social media user said:

“Sad to hear this. Keeping you all in my prayers. She will be ok Shauna, stay positive.”

Another added:

“Sending prayers and positive thoughts for your daughter’s safe return.”

Screenshot via Facebook/Taunton Police Department

As authorities continue to search for the missing teen, the mayor sent a message via NBC affiliate WJAR to her daughter, asking Riley O’Connell to go somewhere safe and call the police.

