What is the tapout challenge on TikTok? 14-year old Hamdan Aslam's death sparks concern online 

Hamdan Aslam, a 14-year-old boy from St Kentigern's Academy in Blackburn, Scotland, died on Tuesday, June 6, after emergency services were called into the school on reports of a “playground incident," gone wrong. The teen, who was found unconscious on the school playground, died shortly after being transported to hospital for treatment.

While authorities are exploring the circumstances behind the 14-year-old’s death, social media, alongside the victim's family, have claimed that Hamdan Aslam’s death was a result of a deadly tik tok challenge called “Tapout.”

Tarm News @TarmNews A 14-year-old boy Hamdan Aslam died following 'playground incident' at a school in West Lothian. A 14-year-old boy Hamdan Aslam died following 'playground incident' at a school in West Lothian. https://t.co/Owso29nt6h

A tapout challenge is a fatal trend, that encourages social media users to hold a person down in a chokehold and squeeze their neck until they pass out. Last year 12-year-old Archie Battersbee from England died after suffering brain damage as a result of the deadly challenge.

In a statement to the Daily Record, Hamdan Aslam's relative claimed that the 14-year-old was a victim of playground bullying where he was held in a chokehold by another boy in the school until he passed out.

However, it should be noted that multiple reports, including the BBC, stated the police do not believe the incident to be part of an "online challenge" amid wild social media speculation.

Online community expresses concern in wake of Hamdan Aslam’s death

While police have denied claims that Hamdan Aslan’s death was a result of the deadly TikTok trend, the online community was nevertheless concerned as the victim's relative was resolute in his belief that the boy died as a result of the deadly challenge.

Shortly after the relative’s allegations were posted on the Instagram account Pubity, several users expressed their concern over fatal TikTok Challenges rendering the schools unsafe. One user said:

“This is just sad. No parent should dread sending their kid to school and never getting them back. Schools should be a safe space for education, not a hub for violence.”

Another commented:

“Innocent kids are dying, what are we doing about it?”

Image via Screengrab/Pubity Instagram

However, police have maintained that this was not the result of the TikTok challenge noting death occurred following an unspecified "playground incident" between two students.

Multiple reports stated that the police refused to disclose additional details citing an open investigation.

Community condoles death of Hamdan Aslam

Holyrood magazine @HolyroodDaily First Minister Humza Yousaf says the death of schoolboy Hamdan Aslam, 14, at St Kentigern's Academy is an "unimaginable tragedy". #FMQs First Minister Humza Yousaf says the death of schoolboy Hamdan Aslam, 14, at St Kentigern's Academy is an "unimaginable tragedy". #FMQs https://t.co/coKOv5nB2K

As news of Hamdan Aslam’s death spread through the Scottish community, people, including local politicians expressed their sympathies. MSP Fiona Hyslop tweeted:

"My deepest condolences are with the family and friends of the pupil who has died at St Kentigern's Academy in my constituency.”

She added:

"I hope those closest to him are given the privacy they deserve at this tragic time. Pupils and staff I am sure will be supported through this period."

CapitalScotland News @CapitalScotNews FM @HumzaYousaf says the death of 14 year old Hamdan Aslam is “the most unimaginable tragedy”. He was responding to a question from @FionaHyslop about the teenager, who died following an incident at St. Kentigern’s Academy in West Lothian on Tuesday. #CapitalReports FM @HumzaYousaf says the death of 14 year old Hamdan Aslam is “the most unimaginable tragedy”. He was responding to a question from @FionaHyslop about the teenager, who died following an incident at St. Kentigern’s Academy in West Lothian on Tuesday. #CapitalReports https://t.co/82idXHQKiL

St John the Baptist Parish Church, in Fauldhouse, asked people to keep the victim's family in their prayers as they mourn for the teen.

Meanwhile, BBC reported that singers Lewis Capaldi and Susan Boyle are former pupils of St Kentigern's Academy where the incident occurred.

Poll : 0 votes