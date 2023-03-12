WATCH: TikTokers share underage drinking video that Paul Murdaugh asked to delete months after boat crash

Two UK friends have re-shared a video of their alcohol-fueled encounter with then-underage Paul Murdaugh during a 2017 vacation in the Bahamas. They claimed that just months after the 2019 boat crash that led to the death of Mallory Beach, Paul asked them to take the footage off social media.

Shortly before his death, Paul Murdaugh was facing murder charges for the death of Mallory Beach. She died after an inebriated Paul crashed the boat while driving home a group of friends, including the victim, in 2019.

The resurfaced video released on their TikTok showed Paul Murdaugh in an intoxicated state and in good spirits as he yelled jovially into the camera while on vacation with his then-girlfriend in the Bahamas.

UK-based TikTokers, Adam Pink and Max Burton are now alleging that Paul Murdaugh asked them to delete the video that was already on social media after the boat crash.

They said they weren’t aware of the accident at the time and only made the connection after the release of the new Netflix documentary on the Murdaugh family.

TikTokers say they kept in contact with Paul Murdaugh after the 2017 Bahamas vacation

UK friends Adam Pink and Max Burton told Fox News that the documentary provided them with context for Paul Murdaugh reaching out to them via Instagram and asking them to take down a seemingly innocuous video.

It should be noted that at the time, Paul Muradugh was facing one count of boating under the influence, causing death, and two counts of causing significant bodily injury in the death of Mallory Beach.

They also added that after their run-in with Paul in the Bahamas, they remained in touch through social media over the years.

The UK friends, who have around 200,000 followers on TikTok, told Fox News that after the Netflix documentary was aired, they felt bad for the victims of the boat crash and for Paul's death, who was allegedly shot by his father.

“You feel so sorry for Mallory's parents and her and Morgan, everything that happened – and then you've got a really sad feeling of Paul dying, being shot, supposedly, by his father.”

The resurgence of the video comes in the wake of Alex Muradugh, the disgraced South Carolina attorney who was found guilty in the murders of his son, Paul, and his wife, Maggie, being sentenced to two life sentences without the possibility of parole.

Alex Murdaugh is also facing several other lawsuits related to his financial fraud during his time as an attorney and a wrongful death suit filed in 2019 by the family of 19-year-old Mallory Beach. The family claimed that Paul Murdaugh was responsible for the death as he was allegedly drunk at the wheel when he crashed into a bridge.

The lawsuit further claimed that for months after the incident, the Murdaugh Family, with Alex at its helm, used undue influence in the community to silence and otherwise shift blame onto others in the incident.

While Paul, who was charged with murder two months after the crash, was killed before a trial could materialize, Mallory Beach's family said that the Murdaugh family were equally accountable for the death as they wielded significant power for generations while holding top prosecutorial positions for decades in the community.

