Where will Alex Murdaugh go to prison? Exploring what's next for the attorney in wake of guilty verdict

Alex Murdaugh was convicted of the murder of his wife, Maggie, and their son, Paul, on March 2, 2023. The two were killed at the family's sprawling hunting estate in South Carolina on June 7, 2021.

The murder trial lasted nearly six weeks and saw at least a dozen witness testimonies and evidence against Murdaugh. The disgraced attorney was found guilty on all four counts of murder.

Murdaugh, whose sentencing hearing will be held on March 3, 2023, is facing anywhere between 30 years to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Robert Guaderrama @RobGuaderrama Alex Murdaugh handcuffed and taken away. Sentencing will take place tomorrow. He faces 30 to life in prison for the murder of his wife and son. #AlexMurdaghtrial Alex Murdaugh handcuffed and taken away. Sentencing will take place tomorrow. He faces 30 to life in prison for the murder of his wife and son. #AlexMurdaghtrial https://t.co/xXSNhQgmOL

During the sentencing hearing, which will begin on Friday, Judge Clifton Newman will hear testimonies from character witnesses before sentencing the suspect.

As per WLTX, prosecutors in the case, who chose not to pursue the death penalty, will ask the judge to consider life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Details of Alex Murdaugh's possible prison location explored

Officials have not revealed where Alex Murdaugh, 52, will be spending the remainder of his life. However, WLTX reported that after the sentencing, the judge will determine where he will be transported. The publication noted that during the trial, Murdaugh was being held at the Colleton County Detention Center.

The outlet also spoke to a spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Corrections. The spokesperson noted that all male inmates will be first taken to the Kirkland Correctional Institution in Columbia, a maximum security prison.

At the prison, they will be evaluated on several aspects, including mental, medical, and education. Based on the findings, officials will determine the amount of policing the inmates require and will be transported to a facility that offers the said requirements.

Alex Murdaugh, who confessed on the stand to being a recovering drug addict, will probably be transferred to a facility that offers treatment services for addiction.

Alex Murdaugh potentially faces an additional 700 years in prison for his financial crimes

NowThis @nowthisnews Alex Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday of 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Murdaugh’s sentencing is expected to take place on Friday. Alex Murdaugh was found guilty Thursday of 2 counts of murder and 2 counts of possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime. Murdaugh’s sentencing is expected to take place on Friday. https://t.co/KWcs0hQpej

Alex Murdaugh is set to face a minimum of thirty years for the double murders of his wife and son. However, it is more than likely that the former lawyer will spend the rest of his life behind bars as he could face an additional 700 years in prison for his financial crimes.

Shortly before the murders, partners at his law firm had discovered that for years Murdaugh was stealing from the law firm and his clients. During the murder trial, Murdaugh, who is accused of at least 99 financial crimes, testified under oath that he swindled his clients off of millions of dollars in settlements.

The confession was made to bolster Murdaugh’s defense in the murder trial. He blamed substance abuse issues for lying about his whereabouts on the night of the murder. He also said that the fog from the chronic drug abuse compelled him to steal from his clients and the law firm.

After the guilty verdict on Thursday, South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson celebrated the jury’s decision. Wilson said that it was a “great day for the people of South Carolina.”

Noting that the criminal justice system has worked as it gave a voice to Maggie and Paul, who were brutally killed by someone they loved and trusted, but couldn't testify for themselves.

While Alex Murdaugh awaits sentencing, he is also facing several lawsuits from victims of his financial crimes.

