 Buster Murdaugh kicked out of law school claim and occupation explored as his father smirks during testimony 

On Tuesday, February 21, 2022, Alex Murdaugh’s older son Buster Murdaugh provided testimony on behalf of his father, whom he described as a loving and affectionate parent to jurors in the courtroom.

Buster Murdaugh took the witness stand and addressed the many allegations leveled against his father, who watched from his seat with a smile on his face, while his eldest son vociferously defended his character to the jurors.

Alex Murdaugh is currently on trial for shooting and killing his wife, Maggie, and youngest son, Paul, at the family's hunting estate in June 2021.

canamgirl @onmiemtp Anyone else completely creeped out by the smirk on daddy murdaugh’s face while Buster testifies in his defense? Be proud daddy - you duped your kid into testifying in your defense after you slaughtered his mom & brother. Sick. Rich. #MurdaughTrial Anyone else completely creeped out by the smirk on daddy murdaugh’s face while Buster testifies in his defense? Be proud daddy - you duped your kid into testifying in your defense after you slaughtered his mom & brother. Sick. Rich. #MurdaughTrial https://t.co/BH8qnCmpnM

Several people on social media commented on the eerie smile on Alex Murdaugh’s face, while his son described the aftermath of the incident where his mother and brother were shot multiple times with a shotgun, saying that his father was devastated right after the killings.

People also called into question the credibility of the witness, who was reportedly expelled from law school after he was found guilty of plagiarism.

What is Buster Murdaugh's occupation after being expelled from law school?

pam white 🙏🇺🇦🐙📚🐬🗽💙🇺🇸🏝🐕 🦀 🌊🕊 @Phwji @DailyMail Pretty sure young Buster Murdaugh did not graduate from law school. He was reportedly expelled for cheating and his family has tried to pull strings to get him back in. @DailyMail Pretty sure young Buster Murdaugh did not graduate from law school. He was reportedly expelled for cheating and his family has tried to pull strings to get him back in.

As per Fox News, Buster Murdaugh, 26, attended the University of South Carolina Law School with his girlfriend Brooklynn White. During the second semester, Buster was allegedly expelled from the school for plagiarism, prompting his dad Alex Murdaugh to pay $60,000 to readmit his son.

It is unclear if Buster graduated from law school, however, PEOPLE magazine reported that he worked for Alex Murdaugh's law firm (previously known as the Peters, Murdaugh, Parker, Eltzroth & Detrick law firm) before his dad was embroiled in multiple controversies.

odessa 🇧🇸 @ocpatton How credible is Buster? Wasn’t he kicked out of Law school for plagiarism? #MurdaughTrial How credible is Buster? Wasn’t he kicked out of Law school for plagiarism? #MurdaughTrial

As per the outlet, Buster Murdaugh is now living with his girlfriend Brooklynn White in an apartment in Hilton Head.

Netizens cast doubts at the testimony of Buster Murdaugh who has been embroiled in multiple scandals

Netizens are now questioning the credibility of Buster Murdaugh, who has made headlines in a few scandals

Bunny Babs @Barbaraem77 Buster #Murdaugh testifying on the stand that his mothers biggest concern with the boat case was the negative press says everything about this family you need to know. And him not knowing which family members were sued, his dad not being worried, etc. #AlexMurdaugh #Murdaugh Trial Buster #Murdaugh testifying on the stand that his mothers biggest concern with the boat case was the negative press says everything about this family you need to know. And him not knowing which family members were sued, his dad not being worried, etc. #AlexMurdaugh #MurdaughTrial

People online highlighted that Buster was named in a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of Mallory Beach, who died in a boating accident in 2019. The family claimed that Murdaugh’s youngest son, Paul, was drunk while driving the boat that crashed and led to the death of Mallory. Paul, a minor, allegedly used Buster’s ID to buy alcohol at the time.

Netizens were also quick to point out that Buster was also involved in an insurance fraud scheme orchestrated by his father following the deaths of his mother and brother.

Murdaugh, who was drowning in debt, had ordered his former client Curtis Smith to shoot him in the head in an attempt to let his son Buster collect a $10 million life insurance policy.

The New York Post reported that Buster was chastised by the judge after he was caught making an obscene gesture at a witness testifying against his father.

As the trial rages on, Alex Murdaugh has maintained his innocence, though prosecutors allege that he killed his family to cover up his financial crimes. If convicted, Murdaugh faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.

