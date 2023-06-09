Lukas Illescas GoFundMe raises over $18,000 as bullied Hillcrest Elementary School student found dead in apparent suicide

Lukas Illescas, a bullied 10-year-old boy from Hillcrest Elementary School in Peekskill, was reportedly found dead from an apparent suicide last month. On Tuesday, June 6, the heartbroken father of the 10-year-old boy stood before a packed board of education meeting in Westchester County and accused the school officials of negligence.

The father alleged prior to his death, the school officials ignored repeated complaints by the family of Lukas Illescas, who was a victim of systematic bullying. The father, Christian Illescas, told ABC-TV News that he had begged the officials to protect his terrified son from a bully on multiple occasions, but his plea fell on deaf ears.

During the board of education meeting, Christian Illescas held up a picture of his son and asked them to look at the smiling boy who became a victim of relentless bullying. He said:

“You didn’t have time? Five minutes. I don’t know how you can sleep. I don’t know how.”

Christian Illescas explained that his son was a happy kid before he was targeted by a student at the school. Lukas Illescas was described as a fiercely bright kid, who was excited at the prospect of going to school. However, that seemed to change after he was bullied for months. Lukas allegedly begged his family to let him stay home for months before he took his own life.

Fundraiser of Lukas Illescas raises more than $18,000, surpassing its $10,000 goal

In the wake of his son’s death, Christian Illescas is now focused on bringing those responsible to justice so that other students will not face a similar fate. A GoFundMe named 'Justice for Lukas' launched in the wake of the tragic incident has raised over $18,000, surpassing its $10,000 goal.

The fundraiser, started by Christian Illescas, said that Lukas Illescas’s future was stolen when his life was tragically cut short due to “senseless neglect from school administration, and harsh bullying.” The page read:

“He will never get to graduate with his friends, make memories alongside his family, and have a life full of choices and adventure! His family and friends are heartbroken and beyond devastated.”

As the father continues to fight for his son, Police in Westchester County are investigating the apparent suicide. In a Facebook Post, Police Chief Leo Dylweski said that the community is mourning the loss of the 10-year-old boy Lukas Illescas, adding that they are actively investigating the case.

“The Police Department, along with the entire City of Peekskill Community, is mourning the loss of the student who attended Hillcrest Elementary School. This tragic event is still actively being investigated, and no definitive conclusions have been made. Please continue to support the Illescas family during this difficult time.”

Meanwhile, in a statement cited by the New York Post, Peekskill school officials said on Wednesday, June 6, they are awaiting the results of the police investigation.

If you are experiencing thoughts of suicidal ideation please call or text the new three-digit code at 988.

