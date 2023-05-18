Where was Zoey Whistler found? Missing Folsom woman case sparks concern online 

Zoey Whistler, a 24-year-old Folsom woman, was reported missing by concerned family members on Tuesday, May 16, 2023. Whistler was reportedly last seen leaving her residence around 4 pm, Tuesday, wearing a pink oversized T-Shirt and shorts.

On May 17, authorities investigating her disappearance said that Whistler was located alive after her car was found parked near the bike trail close to a park in the Folsom River Trails. The circumstances behind her disappearance and subsequent discovery are unknown.

However, it appears police found the missing woman by searching near Folsom River Trails, as they had previously mentioned in a post that she was often known to traverse the particular area. The Folsom Police Department Facebook post read:

“Zoey Whistler 24 years old last seen around 4 pm on 5/16/23 leaving her residence. She was last seen wearing a Pink Oversized T-Shirt and shorts. Known to frequent the Folsom River trails. If located please contact Folsom PD immediately.”

Online community concerned for Zoey Whistler's well being

Shortly after police notified Zoey Whistler was found alive, the online community expressed concern for the missing woman’s well-being. The concern was raised after a post by Zoey's family member responding to the department update indicated that Zoey was hospitalized after she was found alive.

The post by a woman identified as Zoey Whistler’s mother, Jenny Fillinger-Whistler, went on to note that Zoey Whistler was also on life support following her hospitalization. The concerns were compounded by frustration as authorities have not disclosed what happened to the missing woman. The post read:

“Thank u all for the support!! Thanking FPD and cherished neighbors/friends for helping us find Zoey. She is now fighting for her life on support. Please continue to pray for her fight beautiFULL COMMUNity.”

A social media user, identified as Rou Keshavraz, said that the missing woman was on a ventilator while her parents were waiting for her to wake up.

“Zoey’s parents wanted me to update: Her family and I are at the hospital. She’s on ventilators and we’re waiting for her to be conscious. Please pray for her and her family that she comes out of this and goes home to them.”

Image via Screengrab/Facebook

Shortly after Jenny Fillinger-Whistler posted the update on her daughter's condition, the community rallied behind the missing woman’s family, flooding the page with prayers for Zoey’s speedy recovery. One User said:

“ Praying nonstop Jenny and Robert - that God may watch over her and your family and give her strength to pull through. Please let me know if there is anything we can do! You have the community behind you.”

Another added:

“Jenny!!! I'm thinking of you! I shared your prayer request for our hometown friends! If you need anything please let me know!! I'm not too far away!! Sending you hugs!”

Meanwhile, police have yet to disclose additional information on the missing woman’s case.

