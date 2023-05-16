Where was Amy McIntosh last seen? Online community offers support in search for missing mother

Amy McIntosh, a mother of two from Clay City, Kentucky, has been missing since May 3, 2023. In a Facebook post, Amy’s daughter Courtney expressed concern for her missing mother, who was reportedly last seen in Fairdale, Louisville, with an individual named Doug known to be driving a black Ford F-150.

In a desperate bid to find her missing mother, Courtney took to social media and shared images of her mother Amy McIntosh, who has not been heard from since the early morning of May 3.

In a Facebook post, Courtney said that her mother missed her sister’s baby shower, which was considered out of character for the missing woman who had promised to attend the festivities.

The post said that the authorities have been notified, and an update on May 15 stated that there was still no word from the missing person, adding that an officer was on his way to Derby City to check if Amy had been sighted around the area. Part of the post read:

“My mom is missing, she was last known to be in Fairdale (Louisville) with some guy named Doug in a black Ford F-150. She missed my baby sister's baby shower which is not like her, especially when she says she will be there. No one has seen or heard from her since early in the morning May 3. If I have any friends here from or around Louisville please share and help find my mom. Louisville metro has filed a missing person report.”

Online community rallies around Amy McIntosh’s daughter in wake of her disappearance

In the wake of Amy McIntosh’s disappearance, the online community rallied around her daughters, offering support in the search for the missing mother. The Facebook post shared by Amy’s daughter has been shared over 23,000 times with scores of people helping to amplify the message around the country.

Several people offered prayers and good wishes hoping for the safe return of the missing mother of two, who was described as having brown hair and brown eyes, standing at 5 '5″ and weighing approximately 140 pounds. A user commented, saying:

“Prayers for her safe return. Shared in Morehead KY.”

Another said:

“I have family and friends in Louisville and Hardin County KY, please find her safe prayers.”

A user named Ashley Eksridge expressed sympathies for the daughter’s plight and said:

“I’m so sorry for the stress and fear you all are feeling. Sending lots of love your way!”

The incident comes amid Lahari Pathivada, a 25-year-old woman from McKinney, Texas, vanishing on her way to work on May 12, 2023. Tragically, the 25-year-old was found dead a day later.

According to the National Missing and Unidentified Persons System (NamUs) database, there are 600,000 people declared missing every year. As per the statistics cited in the report, a large portion of the missing are found immediately after the disappearance.

While authorities continue to search for the missing mother, Amy McIntosh, anyone with information on her whereabouts was requested to call 502-574-5673.

