Who was Jesse McFadden? 7 found dead on Henryetta property hours after Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer went missing

Convicted felon Jesse McFadden, 39, was found dead alongside six others, including two missing teens, Ivy Webster and Brittany Brewer, at a Henryetta property in Oklahoma on Monday, May 1.

While the circumstances behind the mass deaths are unclear, officials said that authorities raised the alarm after Ivy Webster, 14, and Brittany Brewer, 16, were reported missing on Monday. The teens were reportedly last seen on Saturday, April 29, with Jesse McFadden, a convicted s*x offender, who had a criminal history dating back to 2000s.

Rose @901Lulu Authorities found the white truck they were searching for on the property of Jesse McFadden. Last known to have three teenage girls and his wife with him. Police are obtaining a warrant to search the property. A medical examiner is on scene. Thanks @Erin_Christy Authorities found the white truck they were searching for on the property of Jesse McFadden. Last known to have three teenage girls and his wife with him. Police are obtaining a warrant to search the property. A medical examiner is on scene. Thanks @Erin_Christy https://t.co/Utvpn2apxx

As per multiple reports, the teens' parents were acquainted with McFadden, their neighbour, who was living at a property with his wife, Holly, their daughter Tiffany, and her two sons. The parents, who were reportedly unaware of the 39-year-old convict’s sordid criminal past, had sent their girls over for a sleepover with the suspect's family on April 29 before they disappeared.

Officials, who have yet to identify the remaining four bodies found at the property, did not confirm if they belonged to the suspect’s family. They are also yet to disclose the manner of the deaths.

Details of Jesse McFadden's criminal history explored

McFadden, who was found dead on Monday afternoon, was reportedly due in court Monday morning on charges stemming from an incident that occurred during his incarceration in 2017. That year, the convict was accused of texting an underage girl on a contraband phone while he was incarcerated on assault charges in 2004.

Erin Christy @Erin_Christy Multiple law enforcement officers, the OSBI and the medical examiner are outside Jesse McFadden’s home and property waiting on a search warrant. Multiple law enforcement officers, the OSBI and the medical examiner are outside Jesse McFadden’s home and property waiting on a search warrant. https://t.co/QlIDbB9O1U

Jesse McFadden, who worked as an independent contractor, was a registered s*x offender convicted in 2004 on charges of first-degree r*pe for which he was served a 20-year sentence. The convict, who served 16 out of 20 years, was released on parole in 2020.

Shortly after he failed to show up in court on Monday for his trial, which would have determined if he was guilty of the 2017 charges, authorities showed up at his property looking for the missing girls after an amber alert was issued for them.

Hours after the search, authorities found Jesse McFadden dead alongside six others at a property in Henryetta. It is unclear if the bodies were found at the suspect's home as authorities are yet to release additional information on the case, including the cause of death.

Simply_Stranger @AngelsBokenHalo

The body of

Officials have not identified the other victims. -Newson6 The sheriff in #Okmulgee County confirmed the bodies of #IvyWebster , 14, and #BrittanyBrewer , 16, have been found around the property.The body of #JesseMcFadden was also found on the property, authorities say.Officials have not identified the other victims. -Newson6 The sheriff in #Okmulgee County confirmed the bodies of #IvyWebster, 14, and #BrittanyBrewer, 16, have been found around the property.The body of #JesseMcFadden was also found on the property, authorities say.Officials have not identified the other victims. -Newson6

Brittany Brewer’s devastated father told KOTV-DT that he had sent his daughter over to stay with the McFadden family in the past without any incident occurring. He further described his child as a talented girl who had won pageants in the state:

"Brittany was an outgoing person. She actually was selected to be Miss Henryetta for this national Miss pageant in Tulsa. And now she ain't gonna make it because she's dead. She's gone."

Meanwhile, as police continue to investigate the case, Ivy's mother told FOX23 that authorities told her the bodies found at the property were of five kids and two adults.

Poll : 0 votes