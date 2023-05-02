Sam and Aric GoFundMe raises more than $360,000 in wake of Samantha Miller Folly Beach wedding tragedy

A dream wedding day turned into a nightmare for newlyweds Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson when they were struck by a suspected drunk driver just as they were leaving the festivities, on Friday night.

Samantha Miller, 34, died mere hours after tying the knot with Aric Hutchinson when a suspected drunk driver, identified as Jamie Komoroski, rear-ended a golf cart carrying the bride and groom home from their wedding.

Aric Hutchinson, who survived the incident, sustained severe injuries and had to be transported to a hospital, where he underwent multiple surgeries.

In the wake of the tragic incident, a GoFundMe launched by Aric Hutchinson’s mother, Annette, has raised more than $360,000, surpassing its $100,000 goal.

Hours after the page was created, thousands of donors swarmed the site to help the groom’s mother pay for Samantha Miller’s funeral costs and cover her son's medical expenses.

Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson's GoFundMe details the DUI crash in Folly Beach

As per GoFundMe, on Friday, April 28, Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson were reportedly leaving the wedding reception on a golf cart, which was being driven by Annette’s son-in-law Benjamin Garrett and grandson Brogan Garrett in Folly Beach, South Carolina.

The Fundraiser said that as the bride and groom were being escorted out of the wedding venue, they were struck from behind by Jamie Komoroski, who was traveling 65 MPH in a 25 MPH zone.

As a result, the golf cart was supposedly thrown over 100 yards and rolled several times, killing the bride and critically injuring Aric and Benjamin. Annette's grandson Brogan, who was also injured, sustained minor wounds at the scene. The page said:

“Sam died from her injuries. Aric is in serious condition and has had one of two reconstruction surgeries, numerous broken bones, and a brain injury, he will have a long recovery. Ben and Brogan were also injured, Ben seriously.”

As per the fundraiser, Samantha Miller and Aric Hutchinson were together for three years before they decided to wed on April 28, 2023. Samantha, a North Carolina native, was living in both Aric’s home state of Utah and South Carolina before she was killed.

Samantha’s devastated sister Mandi Jenkins provided a brief insight into her sister's psyche moments before she was tragically killed. In a statement to ABC News, Jenkins said that Samatha was bursting with happiness on her wedding day, which she considered the best day of her life. Jenkins said:

"I've never seen the light in her eyes shine as bright as that day, from the moment that day started, getting ready for her wedding at the house.”

She added:

"At the beginning of the golf cart ride, she said I wished this night could go on forever. The best night of her life."

Komoroski, 25, who was arrested at the scene, was charged with three counts of felony DUI and one count of reckless homicide. Authorities are yet to release the results of her blood alcohol concentration test.

