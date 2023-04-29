Who is the Texas mass shooting suspect? Manhunt ensues for gunman accused of killing 5 in San Jacinto County

A manhunt is underway for a suspect accused of killing five people, including a child, at a home in southeast Texas on Friday, April 28, authorities said in a statement.

The suspect, identified as 39-year-old Francisco Oropeza, shot and killed five people using an AR-15-style assault weapon after one of them asked him to stop firing the weapon, as it would wake the baby sleeping inside their house.

As per Multiple reports, on Friday night, Francisco Oropeza was recreationally shooting his weapon on the front porch of his home near Walters Road, Seth Boulevard, in Cleveland, Texas, when a neighbor reportedly asked him to stop as the baby was asleep.

Oropeza, who investigators said was intoxicated, then walked up to the neighbor's front door and shot five people inside the house, including an 8-year-old boy, before fleeing the scene.

Authorities in Texas have narrowed down Francisco Oropeza’s location to a wooded area

Fox News reported that authorities have pinned Francisco Oropeza’s location to a wooded area 1.2 miles west of the crime scene, but as of Saturday, they have yet to arrest the suspect, who is still at large.

Detailing the incident, authorities said that at around 11:30 pm on Friday, deputies were responding to a harassment report at a home near Walters Road and Seth Boulevard, when midway through, they were alerted that there was an active shooter at the scene.

Upon arrival, authorities reportedly found five individuals from Honduras were shot in the head at the Texas residence. Sheriff Greg Capers told Eyewitness News there were ten people residing in the house at the time. The status of the remaining five individuals is unknown. Capers, briefly outlining the incident, said:

“The neighbors walked over and said … ‘Hey man, can you not do that, we’ve got an infant in here trying to sleep’ or whatever. They went back to their house and then we have a video of him walking up their driveway with his AR-15.”

While police have yet to identify the five deceased victims by name, Capers said that deputies found two female victims lying over two surviving children inside the home.

"When we got here, the two females in the bedroom were laying on top of two of three younger children."

Authorities said that three of the five victims were female, and one was male. They were all found dead at the Texas home. The 8-year-old boy was reportedly airlifted to a hospital but succumbed to the injuries. All the victims were reportedly shot in the head.

Authorities said that three people who were found covered in blood at the house were also taken to a hospital, but it is unclear if they were injured.

As per ABC News, Texas deputies said that a judge had issued an arrest warrant for the suspect, who was described as a Hispanic man who was 5 feet 8 inches tall. Oropeza, who has a goatee and short black hair, was last seen wearing jeans, a black shirt, and work boots.

While authorities have yet to apprehend the suspect, they said that Oropeza fled on foot or a bicycle from the scene.

