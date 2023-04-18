"The face of evil": David Lester mugshot goes viral as internet condemns 84-year old over Ralph Yarl shooting

David Lester, an 84-year-old man, was charged on Monday, April 17, with first-degree assault for shooting a black teen, Ralph Yarl, after the latter mistakenly went to the elderly man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.
While announcing the charges, Kansas police released a mugshot of homeowner David Lester, which has been circulated widely on social media condemning the actions of the elderly man. Officials have deemed it to be a racially motivated shooting.
Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced the charges against David Lester on Monday. He also commented on the probability that Lester was potentially motivated by race when he shot and wounded the 16-year-old black man, who is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.
However, CNN reported that the court documents do not highlight the evidence that supports the prosecutor's claim in the case, which appears to be based on instinct.
Twitter erupts after homeowner David Lester shoots a black teen without provocation
Shortly after David Lester’s mugshot began making the rounds on social media, people expressed their anger over the incident. They condemned the actions of the elderly man who shot the teen without any provocation.
Several celebrities, including Viola Davis, Halle Berry, and Kerry Washington, spoke up about the shooting that has sparked nationwide outrage as the teen continues to recover after being shot in the head. Halle Berry wrote:
Details of David Lester's arrest affidavit explored
As per the court documents cited by CNN, authorities said that there was no evidence to suggest that David Lester spoke to Ralph Yarl before he shot him through the glass door.
On Thursday, April 13, Ralph Yarl was shot late in the evening at Lester’s home on Northeast 115th Terrace after the teen, who was supposed to pick up his siblings from 115th Street, went to the wrong address.
As per the court documents, Officers arrived at the address at around 9:52 pm after they were alerted by a neighbor that a teen had been shot and the person who shot him was at a nearby address.
Upon arrival, police, who saw shattered glass at the elderly man’s residence, obtained his permission to search the home and recovered a Smith and Wesson .32 calibre revolver with two spent shell casings.
Authorities noted that surveillance footage near the home did not capture the incident as it was not "no longer functional."
The document revealed that during their preliminary investigations, Lester reportedly stated that he picked up his gun before responding to the door as he believed someone was attempting to break inside his house.
Lester told investigators that words were not exchanged before he shot the teen. If convicted, the 84-year-old faces life in prison.
Shortly after authorities announced the charges against the homeowner, in a statement, family attorney Ben Crump said:
“While this is certainly a step in the right direction, we will continue to fight for Ralph while he works towards a full recovery.”
Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for the teen recovering from the gunshot wound has raised close to $2 million.