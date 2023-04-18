"The face of evil": David Lester mugshot goes viral as internet condemns 84-year old over Ralph Yarl shooting

David Lester, an 84-year-old man, was charged on Monday, April 17, with first-degree assault for shooting a black teen, Ralph Yarl, after the latter mistakenly went to the elderly man’s home to pick up his younger brothers.

While announcing the charges, Kansas police released a mugshot of homeowner David Lester, which has been circulated widely on social media condemning the actions of the elderly man. Officials have deemed it to be a racially motivated shooting.

Clay County Prosecuting Attorney Zachary Thompson announced the charges against David Lester on Monday. He also commented on the probability that Lester was potentially motivated by race when he shot and wounded the 16-year-old black man, who is recovering at home after being released from the hospital.

Jo 🌻 @JoJoFromJerz This is Andrew Lester.

The 84 year old man who shot 16 year old Ralph Yarl twice (including a shot to the head) for going to the wrong house to pick up his siblings.

If this isn't the face of evil, I don't know what is.

However, CNN reported that the court documents do not highlight the evidence that supports the prosecutor's claim in the case, which appears to be based on instinct.

Twitter erupts after homeowner David Lester shoots a black teen without provocation

Shortly after David Lester’s mugshot began making the rounds on social media, people expressed their anger over the incident. They condemned the actions of the elderly man who shot the teen without any provocation.

ReneeSroka🇺🇸❤️🇺🇦 @SrokaRenee @JoJoFromJerz It would have been different if he only had asked who's there. The second shot was very intentional

Catfish Gravy @CatfishGravy @JoJoFromJerz Every once in a while a person's face perfectly matches their soul.

Martha Skitt. 🟦🟧 @mhskitt @JoJoFromJerz This is just horrific. I hope the young man will be ok. So tragic and unnecessary.

Several celebrities, including Viola Davis, Halle Berry, and Kerry Washington, spoke up about the shooting that has sparked nationwide outrage as the teen continues to recover after being shot in the head. Halle Berry wrote:

Halle Berry @halleberry His name is #RalphYarl and I'm sick and tired of this feeling…my heart completely broke when I learned this precious 16-year-old, who accidentally rang the door of the wrong address in an attempt to pick up his siblings, was shot in the head…

kerry washington @kerrywashington 🏾816-736-8300 🏾 Instead of waiting around for #LoveIsBlind …make a phone call. For #RalphYarl . Demand that Prosecutor Zachary Thompson make an arrest and bring the appropriate charges.

Details of David Lester's arrest affidavit explored

As per the court documents cited by CNN, authorities said that there was no evidence to suggest that David Lester spoke to Ralph Yarl before he shot him through the glass door.

On Thursday, April 13, Ralph Yarl was shot late in the evening at Lester’s home on Northeast 115th Terrace after the teen, who was supposed to pick up his siblings from 115th Street, went to the wrong address.

As per the court documents, Officers arrived at the address at around 9:52 pm after they were alerted by a neighbor that a teen had been shot and the person who shot him was at a nearby address.

Upon arrival, police, who saw shattered glass at the elderly man’s residence, obtained his permission to search the home and recovered a Smith and Wesson .32 calibre revolver with two spent shell casings.

Authorities noted that surveillance footage near the home did not capture the incident as it was not "no longer functional."

The document revealed that during their preliminary investigations, Lester reportedly stated that he picked up his gun before responding to the door as he believed someone was attempting to break inside his house.

Lester told investigators that words were not exchanged before he shot the teen. If convicted, the 84-year-old faces life in prison.

Shortly after authorities announced the charges against the homeowner, in a statement, family attorney Ben Crump said:

“While this is certainly a step in the right direction, we will continue to fight for Ralph while he works towards a full recovery.”

Meanwhile, a GoFundMe for the teen recovering from the gunshot wound has raised close to $2 million.

