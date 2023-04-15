Who is Jackson Pinney? All about the Roseville shooting suspect 

On Thursday, April 13, authorities arrested Jackson Pinney, 30, of Hayward, in connection to firing multiple shots at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in Roseville the previous day. The suspect was also accused of going on a shooting spree in multiple locations on Wednesday.

On Thursday, shortly before Pinney was arrested, authorities announced that they were in pursuit of a suspect connected to two shootings near Sacramento. The suspect was also reportedly sought in a threat that led to the evacuation of the California Capitol building. The details of the alleged threat are unclear.

Ashley Sharp @AshleySharpTV At this empty mobile home in Granite Bay is where US Marshals found and arrested Jackson Pinney - his gold F150 truck parked here was at the center of their investigation into a shooting spree last night in Citrus Heights/Roseville and alleged threats made at the CA Capitol. At this empty mobile home in Granite Bay is where US Marshals found and arrested Jackson Pinney - his gold F150 truck parked here was at the center of their investigation into a shooting spree last night in Citrus Heights/Roseville and alleged threats made at the CA Capitol. https://t.co/xDRYeTwnVS

The suspect was identified as Jackson Pinney, a resident of Hayward, who has an extensive criminal record dating back to a decade in the Bay Area’s Alameda County. As per court records, Pinney was arrested several times between 2010 and 2021. The detainment supposedly stemmed from multiple misdemeanor charges.

In April 2021, Pinney was arrested for causing a disturbance in two retail stores near Modesto. The arrest record showed that the suspect was under the influence of drugs at the time, when he got into an argument with a worker at Big 5 Sporting Goods, as well as Togo’s sandwich shop.

Hayward resident Jackson Pinney was involved in a series of shootings

On Thursday, the California Highway Patrol issued a statement saying the agency was actively searching for Jackson Pinney, who was involved in a series of shootings on Wednesday in Roseville and Citrus Heights, located in Sacramento. They further stated that the individual was also connected to the threats in the Capitol building, prompting an evacuation on Thursday.

As per CBS, Roseville police said that on Wednesday at around 9 pm, shots fired from a vehicle towards the Kaiser Permanente Medical Building in Roseville prompted a lockdown.

Meanwhile, KCRA 3 reported that Citrus Heights police were first contacted at 8:45 pm on Wednesday after an unidentified person shot at a building at an AutoZone on Auburn Boulevard from a car and then fled the scene.

Stephen R Hubbard ✍ @StephenRHubbard 1/2

Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help for information on 30-year-old Jackson Pinney of Hayward CA, described as armed & dangerous. He may be involved in a shooting in Roseville and Citrus Heights last night and a threat to the California Capitol this morning. 1/2Law enforcement is asking for the public’s help for information on 30-year-old Jackson Pinney of Hayward CA, described as armed & dangerous. He may be involved in a shooting in Roseville and Citrus Heights last night and a threat to the California Capitol this morning. https://t.co/Df9tMEiKJf

The vehicle spotted in the Roseville shooting was identified as a tan 2002 Ford F-150 with a California license plate 6V04299. The vehicle used in the Citrus Heights shooting was described as a 1996 white Acura Integra with California license plate 6FWU532. Both the vehicles reportedly belonged to Jackson Pinney. The CHP then urged anyone who saw the vehicle to call 911.

On Thursday, CHP issued a statement that read:

"The California Highway Patrol (CHP) has learned of an individual involved in two prior non-injury shootings in the City of Roseville and the City of Citrus Heights, who has also made credible threats against the California State Capitol. The CHP is actively working to locate the individual and associated vehicles."

Authorities are yet to disclose the link between the shootings and how they connect to the threat at the Capitol building.

KCRA Lee Anne Denyer @KCRALeeAnne Jackson Pinney, 30, of Hayward, was taken into custody Thursday just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Auburn-Folsom Road and Douglas Boulevard, Roseville police said. Jackson Pinney, 30, of Hayward, was taken into custody Thursday just after 4 p.m. near the intersection of Auburn-Folsom Road and Douglas Boulevard, Roseville police said.

Jackson Pinney was taken into custody on Thursday just after 4 pm near the intersection of Auburn-Folsom Road and Douglas Boulevard. Details of the circumstances that led to his arrest are yet to be disclosed.

As per NBC Los Angeles, Pinney was then booked into the Placer County Jail and charged with attempted homicide, assault with a firearm, shooting from a moving vehicle, shooting at an inhabited dwelling, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Poll : 0 votes