Who is Brett Gitchel? Suspect arrested in Leticia Martinez missing case

Leticia Martinez Cosman, a 58-year-old woman from Seattle, vanished on March 31, 2023, from T-Mobile Park during the Seattle Mariners game. Nearly a week after her disappearance, Seattle police announced that a suspect had been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

On April 6, 2023, officials identified 46-year-old man Brett Gitchel as a suspect in the case. This was after an eyewitness told investigators that she saw a man matching the suspect’s description with the missing woman at the Mariners game.

Shortly after the arrest was made, on Thursday, in a news briefing, police said that they had also recovered a car in connection to the case. However, they did not disclose if the car belonged to the missing woman or the suspect.

Leticia Martinez Cosman was allegedly on a date with a man at the Mariners game before she vanished

On the day of the disappearance, Fox News reported that Leticia Martinez Cosman reportedly went to a Mariners game with a male individual she had recently met. She was presumably dating him after divorcing her ex-husband, who lives out of state.

KIRO Newsdesk @KIRONewsdesk An arrest & homicide investigation in connection w/Leticia Martinez-Cosman's disappearance after 1st date @ Friday's Ms game.

Police are not saying if her date (below) is her suspected killer.

They are asking for tips from the public. An arrest & homicide investigation in connection w/Leticia Martinez-Cosman's disappearance after 1st date @ Friday's Ms game. Police are not saying if her date (below) is her suspected killer. They are asking for tips from the public. https://t.co/DmKQaIaNXN

In a picture released by authorities, Cosman was seen posing with the male during the Mariners game shortly before she disappeared. Authorities said that the person was interviewed, but it was unclear if he was the same man arrested in her disappearance.

Shortly after they arrested Brett Gitchel, police asked the public to reach out to law enforcement with any information that would lead to the whereabouts of Leticia Martinez Cosma, who they presumed dead. The suspect was arrested on charges of homicide, kidnapping, assault, and theft in connection with the case.

Leticia Martinez Cosman’s son was attacked by a stranger before she vanished

The mysterious case took a bizarre turn after Leticia Martinez Cosman’s adult son revealed to family members that on the day before she vanished, a stranger lured him out of the house in the middle of the night and attempted to kill him before he got away from the unidentified assailant.

Detailing the incident, a source close to the family told Fox News that a man, who allegedly woke up Cosman’s son around 2 am, told him that his mother had been hurt in the fall and offered to take him to the hospital.

The son, identified as Patrick, then allegedly got into a vehicle with the stranger, who drove around for a while before getting into the back seat. There, the stranger tried to choke Patrick with a bag over his head. On Thursday, a source close to the family told Fox News Digital:

"They drove around, made a couple stops. Finally he made this excuse to go to the backseat -- and that’s when he put a bag over his head and tried to choke him."

As per the outlet, Cosman's son Patrick, who was unable to confirm to police whether his attacker was Gitchel, reportedly dialed 911 after escaping the assailant and was found wandering near the woods in Renton.

GhSplash.com @GhSplash Missing Leticia Martinez Update; She Was last seen at Seattle Mariners Game, Help Find HerSeattle Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Leticia Martinez-Cosman, who has been missing since Friday evening on March 31st.



The 28-year-old woman was last seen ... Missing Leticia Martinez Update; She Was last seen at Seattle Mariners Game, Help Find HerSeattle Police are asking for the public's assistance in locating Leticia Martinez-Cosman, who has been missing since Friday evening on March 31st.The 28-year-old woman was last seen ... https://t.co/WZVKN8tJhL

As authorities continue to explore the case, anyone with information is asked to call the SPD Violent Crimes Tip Line at (206) 233-5000.

