Luke Naguib missing update: Boca Raton teen found after disappearance

Luke Naguib, a missing 14-year-old boy with Asperger's syndrome who walked away from his parents on Saturday, April 1, 2023, was found safe on Sunday, April 2, authorities said in a statement.

Luke Naguib was with his family on Saturday at Saint Luke American Coptic Orthodox Church when he walked off the premises without alerting anyone.

Shortly after, Naguib was reported missing, and the Florida Department of Law enforcement issued an amber alert for the missing teen, who was last seen Saturday evening in the area of 1300 SW 12th Ave. in Boca Raton.

FDLE @fdlepio Please share this post! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Luke Naguib, WM, 14yo, last seen near 1200 block of SW 15th Ave, Boca Raton, FL. If you have any info on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or 911. Please share this post! A Florida MISSING CHILD Alert has been issued for Luke Naguib, WM, 14yo, last seen near 1200 block of SW 15th Ave, Boca Raton, FL. If you have any info on the whereabouts of this child please contact the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201 or 911. https://t.co/S6PrFnUtKR

In a statement early Monday, authorities said that the missing teen was found safe but did not disclose the precise location.

However, shortly before he was found on Sunday, WPTV reported that investigators provided an update on their search. Authorities said the missing teen was spotted early Sunday morning at a Dunkin’ Donuts near Military Trail and Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach.

He was seen asking someone to buy him doughnuts.

Luke Naguib was found safe and unharmed

Shortly before Luke Naguib disappeared, he was with his family at Saint Luke American Coptic Orthodox Church on Saturday. Authorities said that Naguib was seen wearing a blue Adidas T-shirt, blue jeans, and blue Croc shoes.

He walked out of the church around 6 pm and was spotted walking towards the area of Southwest 15th Avenue in Boca Raton.

As per WPBF, a resident of the 1400 West Camino Real area told authorities that she suspected the teen had knocked on her door at 11 pm on Saturday, asking for water. Authorities, joined by volunteers, then amped up their search for the missing teen in the area.

Shortly before police found the teen on Sunday, he was reportedly seen at Dunkin' Donuts near Military Trail and Hillsboro Boulevard in Deerfield Beach. After he was found unharmed, authorities thanked people for their help in finding Luke Naguib.

FDLE @fdlepio Update! This is a cancellation to the Florida Missing Child Alert that was activated on 04/02/2023 for LUKE NAGUIB. The child is safe.



If you would like further information, please call the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201.



Thank you for sharing! Update! This is a cancellation to the Florida Missing Child Alert that was activated on 04/02/2023 for LUKE NAGUIB. The child is safe.If you would like further information, please call the Boca Raton Police Department at 561-368-6201.Thank you for sharing! https://t.co/EIrKNDaOvV

Meanwhile, authorities have yet to disclose additional information on the case, including where the teen was found, but have asked people to reach out to the department if they have any queries.

In a similar incident, A 13-year-old, Annahi Tejeda, who went missing from Pico Rivera, California, on March 22, after walking out of her home following an argument with her mother, was found safe on Sunday, March 26, 2023.

At the time of her disappearance, authorities suspected the middle school student at Rosemead may have been heading to stay with relatives in Montebello after CCTV recorded her walking towards the area.

On Sunday, four days after her disappearance, authorities found the teen walking out of a converted garage in the 500 block of North 4th Street in Montebello.

Poll : 0 votes