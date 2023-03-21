What happened to Rosa Chacon? Missing Chicago girl found dead in shopping cart

On January 18, 2023, Rosa Chacon, a 21-year-old woman from Chicago, disappeared without a trace after getting into an uber car from her home near the area of the 2800 block of S. St. Louis Avenue.

Two months after Rosa Chacon's disappearance, her family told ABC News that on March 15, 2023, her body was found wrapped in sheets in a shopping cart in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood.

As per Newsweek, Rosa's death was announced by the Richart Detective Agency, which was hired earlier this month by the victim's family after authorities failed to find any leads into her disappearance.

The detective agency hired to investigate Rosa Chacon's disappearance detail the investigations of the case

Detailing their investigation of Rosa Chacon’s disappearance, who was last seen getting into an uber vehicle, the Richart Detective Agency told Newsweek that they began investigating the case immediately after they were contacted by the victim’s family earlier this month.

Mrs. Gina C @MrsGinaC #MISSING Rosa Chacon has been missing since January 18, 2023. She was heading to the 2400 Block of Western Ave in Chicago at approximately 10:40pm. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact 773-645-7996 #chicago Rosa Chacon has been missing since January 18, 2023. She was heading to the 2400 Block of Western Ave in Chicago at approximately 10:40pm. If you have any information regarding her whereabouts, please contact 773-645-7996 #chicago #MISSING https://t.co/DZItZha181

Jose L. Richart of the Richart Detective Agency said that shortly after obtaining Rosa Chacon's phone records and following numerous leads, they received an alert on March 15 that a body had been found in some sort of laundry cart wrapped in sheets. The body, identified as Jane Doe, was reportedly taken to a Cook county morgue.

Rose @901Lulu Rosa Chacon (21) was found deceased inside of a laundry cart in Chicago, Illinois. I am curious if the Uber driver has been questioned. Rosa Chacon (21) was found deceased inside of a laundry cart in Chicago, Illinois. I am curious if the Uber driver has been questioned. https://t.co/rnLRuvNLSZ

A day later, the agency reportedly sent its investigators to the Cook county Morgue to identify the remains with tattoos on Rosa's body before notifying the victim's family.

"Our detective visited the Cook County Morgue on Thursday, March 16, and submitted identifiers like tattoos Rosa Chacon had... After Identifying Ms Chacon's body, we visited the family and gave them the awful news. We believe the case is now a homicide and Chicago Police are working diligently on obtaining results."

Authorities, who have classified the death as a homicide, are reportedly investigating the case but have yet to identify any suspects.

Rosa Chacon’s devastated family told ABC7 that they were heartbroken at the tragic news. Chacon’s father, Jose Lucio, said that he missed his daughter, who always called to let him know that she was safe.

"I miss my baby. Normally when our daughter leaves, we hear from her. She calls the next day, she calls an hour after she leaves, she's in a house, she's secure, she's nice and warm. But we didn't hear anything."

The victim’s mother said that on the night of her disappearance, her daughter told her she would be back soon before leaving but did not specify her whereabouts. The family also noted that the victim didn't take anything on her way out, including her ID.

"She said, 'I'll be back mom. I got the Uber ride there and the Uber ride back,' that's what she told me."

Christine Flores @CFlores_tv A $15,000 reward is being offered for info that leads to an arrest and conviction after the body of Rosa Chacon was found in a laundry cart in an alley in Little Village. It’s the 2nd body found in 3 weeks less than 1.5 miles apart. Hear from Rosa’s family on the @WGNNews @ 5. A $15,000 reward is being offered for info that leads to an arrest and conviction after the body of Rosa Chacon was found in a laundry cart in an alley in Little Village. It’s the 2nd body found in 3 weeks less than 1.5 miles apart. Hear from Rosa’s family on the @WGNNews @ 5. https://t.co/P8T8jZSj6J

The family said that they had reached out to Uber to gain insights into who had booked the ride or her whereabouts shortly before the victim vanished. However, the ride-sharing company reportedly refused to release any information citing their privacy policy.

As Chicago police continue to investigate the case, the local community is offering a $15,000 reward for information that leads to the suspect.

