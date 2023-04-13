 "He has a gun”: Louisville shooting 911 calls reveal Connor Sturgeon's mom tried to prevent bank massacre 

On Wednesday, April 13, 2023, police released the Louisville bank shooting 911 calls that revealed shooter Connor Sturgeon’s mom tried to prevent a horrible attack on the old national bank that claimed five lives and injured eight others.

Connor Sturgeon, an employee at the bank, went on a shooting spree on April 10 and killed five of his co-workers while they had gathered for a Monday morning meeting in the first-floor conference room before the bank was open to the public.

The newly released 911 call showed that Sturgeon’s mom called the emergency line warning cops that her son, armed with a gun, was headed to the bank. As per the call, Sturgeon’s mom made the startling discovery after her son’s roommate alerted his family after finding a suicide note threatening to commit mass murder.

CBS Evening News @CBSEveningNews Police released the frantic 911 calls from the Louisville shooting. They include calls from inside the bank and a call from the gunman's mother in shock and disbelief. One of those injured revealed she was the gunman's mentor. Police released the frantic 911 calls from the Louisville shooting. They include calls from inside the bank and a call from the gunman's mother in shock and disbelief. One of those injured revealed she was the gunman's mentor. https://t.co/RlfenWYftV

Shortly after receiving the disturbing information from the shooter’s roommate, Sturgeon’s mom immediately called law enforcement and alerted the dispatcher about the situation. She told the dispatcher:

“My son might be (redacted) (inaudible) he has a gun and he's headed toward the Old National at the Main Street here in Louisville."

Details of Louisville shooting 911 calls explored

The newly released 911 call paints a dreadful picture of audibly distressed people calling law enforcement with desperate pleas for help as Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon went on a bloody rampage at the bank.

Nick Sortor @nicksortor Here's the audio of the 911 call from the Louisville shooter's mother. Here's the audio of the 911 call from the Louisville shooter's mother. 🚨 Here's the audio of the 911 call from the Louisville shooter's mother. https://t.co/ebSKjMQpxl

One of the calls was made by the shooter’s mom, who appeared crippled with fear after learning from her son’s roommate that her child was on the way to the Louisville bank with a gun. When the dispatcher pressed her for more information, Sturgeon’s mom replied:

“I don’t know I'm getting this information from his roommate, he apparently left a note.”

The dispatcher then probed her for more details and asked:

“Where did you get this information from? Who told you what's going on?

Sturgeon’s audibly distraught mom replied:

“His roommate called me. (inaudible) I'm sorry I don't know what I'm doing.”

As the call continued, you can hear the shooter’s mom pleading with the dispatcher and at times defending his character, saying he was not prone to violence and to her knowledge has never owned guns. She said:

“He’s never hurt anyone, he’s a really good kid. We don’t even own guns. I don’t know where he would have gotten a gun.”

In response, the dispatcher then asked her how he obtained the weapon, to which Sturgeon’s mom replied:

“I don't know ma'am. I'm sorry, I'm trying to get into my car. My husband is talking to me and asking me questions about other things. And I'm shaking. I think maybe his girlfriend may have had a gun. (inaudible) maybe he saw them.”

First 911 call was made by a witness at the Louisville bank

Nick Sortor @nicksortor



CALLER 1: TERRIFIED BANK EMPLOYEE #BREAKING : Louisville Metro Police release HORRIFYING 911 calls from the mass shooting at Old National Bank, including one from the shooter's mother.CALLER 1: TERRIFIED BANK EMPLOYEE 🚨 #BREAKING: Louisville Metro Police release HORRIFYING 911 calls from the mass shooting at Old National Bank, including one from the shooter's mother. CALLER 1: TERRIFIED BANK EMPLOYEE https://t.co/oNDG4q4mxc

As per the audio, Sturgeon’s mom’s call, which came in at 8:41 a.m., was the fifth in a string of calls made on the day of the shooting. As per the 911 tape, the incident was already unfolding inside the bank floor when the shooter’s mom warned the Louisville cops in hopes of getting ahead of the situation and preventing a tragedy.

The first call was reportedly made by a witness in the conference room who attended the Monday morning meeting virtually. In the call, an audibly shaken witness reported the incident and said:

“I just watched it. I just watched it at a Team meeting. We were having a board meeting,” she adds “I saw somebody on the floor. We heard multiple shots and people started saying ‘Oh my God,’ and then he came into the board room.”

The second call was also made by a witness who hid inside a closet as the shooter opened fire in the conference room. A second witness told the operator that the the shooter worked at the bank.

The next call reportedly came in from an employee on the fourth floor of the Louisville building who heard multiple gunshots.

“We are on the fourth floor. We are trying to get the status of what’s going on. We’re tucked under a desk right now.”

On Monday, at around 8:30 a.m., officers responded to reports of an active shooter at 333 East Main Street on the Old National Bank of Louisville. Upon arrival, police reportedly encountered live rounds being fired at the scene by assailant Conor Sturgeon, who was shot dead during a confrontation with the officers in the bank building.

Louisville police identified the slain victims as Tommy Elliot, 63, Josh Barrick, 40, Jim Tutt, 64, Juliana Farmer, 45, and Deana Eckert, 57, all employees at the Old National Bank.

Nick Sortor @nicksortor



Do we have a gun crisis in America, or a mental health crisis? #BREAKING : The family of Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon has just revealed he “had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing”Do we have a gun crisis in America, or a mental health crisis? 🚨 #BREAKING: The family of Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon has just revealed he “had mental health challenges which we, as a family, were actively addressing”Do we have a gun crisis in America, or a mental health crisis? https://t.co/P59gM7yBg4

While officials have yet to disclose a potential motive for the killing, it’s been widely reported that Connor Sturgeon was on the verge of being fired from the bank. Sturgeon’s family also spoke out, revealing that the banker, who had allegedly sustained multiple concussions as an all-star school athlete, had mental health issues.

