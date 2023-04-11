Who is Todd Sturgeon? Floyd Central Basketball coach's likes come under scrutiny in wake of Louisville shooting

Lisa and Todd Sturgeon received a note from their son Connor Sturgeon before he killed five people on Monday. Connor Sturgeon was named as the suspect in the shooting at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky.

According to the Daily Record, it's still unclear if his parents saw his note before he committed the murders. Connor was killed in the attack by law enforcement, while nine more were rushed to the hospital, including two police officers.

Connor had been employed at the bank, but was informed earlier that he would be dismissed from his job. The 25-year-old suspect reportedly used a rifle in the act, which he streamed live on Instagram.

Who is Todd Sturgeon?

Todd Sturgeon with his wife Lisa Sturgeon (Photo: Lisa Sturgeon/Facebook)

Todd Sturgeon is the father of Louisville shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon. Todd is married to Lisa Sturgeon, and they have one more son together named Cameron, who is three years younger than Connor.

The 58-year-old former coachresides in Greenville, Floyd County, Indiana, according to Conan Daily. He's also lived in other places such as Indianapolis and Fishers in Indiana, as well as in Louisville, Jefferson County, Kentucky.

Todd earned his bachelor's degree in political science in 1988 at DePauw University, where he played college basketball. He got his master's degree at Indiana State University before being named head coach of the University of Indianapolis basketball program.

The elder Sturgeon coached at Indianapolis from 1992 to 2007, compiling a record of 151-126. He had several jobs following his career in Indianapolis. He worked in real estate from 2007 to 2011 before becoming a sales representative at Aflac in New Albany, Indiana.

Todd also served as the president of the Home Care Assistance of Kentuckiana from January 2013 to March 2014. He returned to coaching three months later, taking over the head coaching job at Floyd Central High School in Floyds Knobs. His son, Connor, played high school basketball for his father.

After eight years in charge of Floyd Central and an overall record of 142-45, Todd stepped down in order to spend time with his family.

"Ultimately, looking ahead at what's best for the program," Todd Sturgeon told WLKY. "I just felt like over the next two-three years, the program would be in a better place if we got somebody new who's excited, enthusiastic, pistols blazing and ready to come in and take the program to another level, hopefully."

Todd Sturgeon's Twitter likes come under scrutiny in wake of Louisville shooting

Todd Sturgeon with his son, Connor Sturgeon (Photo: Lisa Sturgeon/Facebook)

Fans on Twitter went to work following the news of the Louisville shooting. Before locking his profile on the social media site, Todd Sturgeon's likes were scrutinized for being anti-gun. However, his son, Connor Sturgeon, used a gun to kill five people on Monday.

Here are some of the screenshots of Todd's likes on Twitter:

