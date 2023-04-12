Who is Dallas Whelan? Louisville shooter Connor Sturgeon's friend finds ominous note threatening to shoot up the bank 

A recent report revealed that Connor Sturgeon, the 25-year-old Old National Bank employee who killed five people and injured eight others at the bank, left a note for his parents and a friend/roommate Dallas Whelan revealing his plans to shoot up the bank.

While the contents of the note and the day on which the note was discovered are unclear, Sturgeon’s friend Dallas Whelan reportedly notified the police about finding a note that stated the banker’s intent to commit mass murder.

As per the New York Post, citing site Broadcastify, Connor Sturgeon also left a disturbing voicemail to a “friend” where he shared an insight into the violence brewing inside his head. As per Fox News, the voicemail was left to Dallas Whelan moments before the shooting.

Broadcastify reportedly released more than 31 minutes of audio of the police response to the shooting in real-time. The audio file revealed that Sturgeon supposedly left a voicemail to Whelan stating that he was feeling suicidal and would kill everyone at the bank.

Connor Sturgeon met Dallas Whelan at the University of Alabama

As per The New York Post, Dallas Whelan, who currently works as an HR Sales Consultant in Louisville, met Connor Sturgeon at the University of Alabama, where they completed their undergraduate degree.

As per his LinkedIn page, Whelan obtained his master’s degree in marketing from the University of Alabama, Manderson Graduate School of Business, graduating in 2020. Shortly after, he began his job as an HR sales consultant at Always Designing for People. Whelan also appeared to have worked as a part-time sales associate at Fastebal while studying for his master’s at the university.

Sturgeon reportedly moved into the 1,000-square-foot home purchased by Whelan in April 2022 and was residing at the property on Taylor Avenue at the time of the mass shooting incident.

On Monday, April 10, 2023, Sturgeon, an employee at an old national bank in downtown Louisville, armed with a long rifle, opened fire on the first floor of the building, killing five co-workers. The assailant also injured eight others, including two police officers who were wounded while responding to the scene. Sturgeon was killed at the scene following an intense confrontation with the officers.

While officials have yet to disclose a potential motive for the killing, it’s been widely reported that Connor Sturgeon was on the cusp of being fired from the bank. Sturgeon’s family also spoke out, revealing that the banker, who had allegedly sustained multiple concussions as an all-star school athlete, had mental health issues.

Dallas Whelan was shocked by Sturgeon's involvement in the violent crime

Connor Sturgeon and Dallas Whelan’s neighbor, Michael McCoy, told the New York Post that Whelan was shocked by his friend’s actions adding that he witnessed law officers removing computers from their home. McCoy allegedly spoke to Whelan shortly after the incident, and the latter was seemingly stunned over the violent events.

Connor Sturgeon, who was widely described as a quiet individual with an even temperament, appeared to have blindsided several people with the violence that many concurred was out of character, including co-worker Rebecca Buchheit-Sims.

On the day of the shooting, Rebecca, a manager at the bank, virtually attended the Monday morning meeting in the conference room before the suspect opened fire as employees gathered around the first-floor room before the bank was open to the public.

Buchheit-Sims, who described the suspect as an extremely intelligent individual, told CNN that she was shocked to see the violence stemming from her co-worker, who had an even temperament and never had an angry outburst in public.

Louisville police identified the slain victims as Tommy Elliot, 63, Josh Barrick, 40, Jim Tutt, 64, Juliana Farmer, 45, and Deana Eckert, 57, all employees at the Old National Bank.

