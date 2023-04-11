What were the names of the Louisville shooting victims? Casualties list revealed 

On Monday, April 10, 2023, an employee at an old national bank in downtown Louisville, armed with a long rifle, opened fire on the first floor of the building, killing five co-workers. The assailant also injured eight others, including three police officers who were wounded while responding to an active shooter threat in the area.

The mass shooter, identified as 25-year-old Connor Sturgeon, live-streamed the attack on his Instagram page before he was shot and killed by responding officers at the scene. The assailant’s page has since been removed by the authorities.

Shortly after, Louisville police identified the slain victims, which included the vice president of the old national bank, Tommy Elliot, 63, who was also a close friend of Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear.

Ed Krassenstein



RIP Tommy Elliott

RIP Joshua Barrick

RIP Jim Tutt

RIP Juliana Farmer



The names of those killed in today's mass shooting in Louisville at the Old National Bank have been released.

RIP Tommy Elliott

RIP Joshua Barrick

RIP Jim Tutt

RIP Juliana Farmer

The remaining victims were identified as Josh Barrick, 40, senior vice president of commercial real estate banking, Jim Tutt, 64, a market executive, Juliana Farmer, 45, a commercial banking agent, and Deana Eckert, 57, a chief executive administrative officer at Old National Bank.

Eckert, who was injured at the scene, reportedly died after undergoing multiple surgeries at the hospital.

Shay McAlister @ShayMcAlisterTV A fifth person has died from this morning’s mass shooting in downtown I am absolutely heartbroken to share this updateA fifth person has died from this morning’s mass shooting in downtown #Louisville . Deana Eckert’s family tells me she underwent multiple surgeries today but did not survive. Another family we need to keep on our heart tonight. I am absolutely heartbroken to share this update 💔 A fifth person has died from this morning’s mass shooting in downtown #Louisville. Deana Eckert’s family tells me she underwent multiple surgeries today but did not survive. Another family we need to keep on our heart tonight. https://t.co/Ngb4mnCkGL

The Louisville mass shooting incident has no known motive yet

On Monday, at around 8:30 am, officers responded to reports of an active shooter at 333 East Main Street in the Old National Bank of Louisville. Upon arrival, police reportedly encountered live rounds being fired at the scene by assailant Conor Sturgeon, who was shot dead during a confrontation with the officers in the bank building.

CALL TO ACTIVISM



"I have a very close friend that didn't make it today," he said holding back tears.



BREAKING: Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear chokes up as he describes today's tragic mass shooting at a bank in Louisville and reveals a personal friend of his was among the victims.

"I have a very close friend that didn't make it today," he said holding back tears.

As per CNN, Sturgeon, who interned at the Old National Bank in Louisville for three consecutive summers before joining as a full-time employee in June 2021, opened fire as some employees met for a morning meeting in the first-floor conference room before the bank was open to the public.

Meanwhile, Troy Haste a witness inside the Old National Bank provided further insight into the shooting incident, telling WHAS11 that the suspect was wielding a long assault rifle and opened fire on the first floor of the bank.

The witness recalled the person beside him being shot:

"He just started firing. I didn't see his face. We were in the conference room. Whoever was next to me got shot, their blood's on me."

While officials have yet to disclose the motive for the killing, they revealed that the shooter left a note to loved ones before heading to work at the old national bank and killing several coworkers.

Louisville shooting suspect Connor Sturgeon was allegedly struggling at work

Ed Krassenstein



Today we saw yet another mass shooting; this time at the Old National Bank in Louisville, Kentucky. At least 4 human beings lost their lives today, according to the LMPD, because one bad person with a gun decided to take those lives.

Authorities revealed that the suspect’s social media account indicated that he was struggling at work and was on the brink of being fired. However, Rebecca Buchheit-Sims, a manager at the bank who virtually attended the Monday morning meeting in the conference room, described the suspect as an extremely intelligent individual.

Buchheit-Sims told CNN that she was shocked to see the violence stemming from her co-worker, who had an even temperament and never had an angry outburst in public.

Following the death of multiple employees, Old National Bank CEO Jim Ryan released a statement, saying:

“There are no words to adequately describe the sadness and devastation that our Old National family is experiencing as we grieve the tragic loss of our team members and pray for the recovery of all those who were injured.”

He added:

"On behalf of everyone at Old National, I also want to acknowledge and thank Louisville law enforcement, the medical community and state and local officials for their incredible response to this tragedy. And finally, we ask you to please continue to pray for all those affected.”

As per CNN, three people were hospitalized in critical condition, including Nickolas Wilt, a 26-year-old police officer who is undergoing brain surgery after sustaining a gunshot to the head. The remaining five people who were injured reportedly sustained minor injuries.

