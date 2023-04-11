Who was Connor Sturgeon? Louisville shooter identity revealed as 25-year-old bank employee

On Monday, April 10, Louisville bank employee Connor Sturgeon allegedly killed five people and injured eight others at his workplace. The suspected gunman, who live-streamed the incident, is said to have begun the attack at 8:30 am. Subsequently, Connor Sturgeon was fatally gunned down by responding officers. The video of the shooting has since been taken down by authorities.

Trigger warning: This article concerns gun violence. Reader's discretion is advised.

As per CNN, Connor Sturgeon was employed at the bank for approximately a year. While he was described as an 'extremely intelligent' employee by co-workers, people at the workplace indicated that he was going to be terminated soon for undisclosed reasons. Officials noted that he had no prior criminal history.

Connor Sturgeon apparently had a conflicted relationship with his own image

The Daily Beast reported that during his early years, which were spent at Floyd Central High School, Connor Sturgeon was primarily known for his athletic abilities.

The high school sports star was known to be an intelligent and sociable student who found success in basketball, football, and track. A former friend of Sturgeon's, who remained anonymous, speculated whether or not concussions from high school football could have contributed to the shocking violence Sturgeon would later become implicated in.

In a 2018 college essay, however, Connor Sturgeon wrote that he had a conflicted relationship with his image as a popular high school athlete. He described himself as someone who had difficulty making friends.

Connor Sturgeon wrote:

“My self-esteem has long been a problem for me. As a late bloomer in middle and high school, I struggled to a certain extent to fit in, and this has given me a somewhat negative self-image that persists today. Making friends has never been especially easy, so I have more experience than most in operating alone.”

After leaving high school, Sturgeon went to the University of Alabama, where he reportedly aspired to join a fraternity. During the summer vacations, he interned at the Louisville National Bank over the course of three summers, gaining work experience at the bank from 2018 to 2020.

In June 2021, he joined the bank, where fellow employees noted that he was a calm and capable worker. In his free time, Sturgeon ran a basketball-oriented podcast with his friends.

Sturgeon's former classmate, who remained anonymous, said of the suspected killer:

“This is a total shock. He was a really good kid who came from a really good family. I can’t even say how much this doesn’t make sense. I can’t believe it.”

Kera Allgeier, a neighbor who knew Sturgeon in his adulthood, said that she never had any problems living close to him. She noted that she never heard Sturgeon argue, or saw police officers arrive at his house. Kera Allgeier's husband, Michael, described the suspect as a quiet and reasonably friendly man.

