Who is Karin Cain? Woman’s involvement with James Toliver Craig comes to light amid murder investigation

A Colorado dentist, 45-year-old James Toliver Craig, was arrested on Sunday, March 19, 2023, for allegedly murdering his 43-year-old wife Angela Craig.

During the course of the investigation, authorities revealed that prior to the murder James had exchanged intimate emails with Karin Cain, an orthodontist based in Marble Falls.

According to The Guardian, Angela Craig was admitted to the hospital on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, after she complained about feeling dizzy. Shortly after she was hospitalized, Angela was declared dead, and investigators began suspecting James Toliver Craig of fatally poisoning his wife. They believed that he did so by adding arsenic and potassium cyanides to her pre-workout shakes.

Hospital employees noted that while his wife was being treated at the hospital, James Toliver Craig was noticeably absent, leading to suspicions about his intentions. Authorities later discovered that Craig had bought Karin Cain flight tickets to spend time with her while his wife was ailing. Officials believe that the affair may be a primary motive behind Angela Craig's murder.

James Toliver Craig's alleged mistress Karin Cain is the mother of two kids

According to Meaww, Karin Cain is a 49-year-old orthodontist who graduated from the Houston Orthodontic Program at the University of Texas. Her official website, Cain Orthodontics stated that she has two adult children.

Reportedly, she is in the middle of a divorce from her husband Jason and her divorce papers have indicated that the two separated in January 2023.

In an affidavit, Aurora police reported that James Toliver Craig seemed indifferent to his wife's suffering. Instead, he was more focused on flying down Karin Cain to spend more time with him in Denver.

The affidavit stated that it seemed like James was flying Cain into Denver while his wife and the mother of his children was dying in the hospital.

While Karin Cain declined to comment on the nature of her relationship with James, authorities found an intimate email that she had sent to the latter. The email also had Cain expressing concern about Angela Craig's health.

The email read:

"Hi honey, I am so sorry for what has transpired this week in your world. I am sorry II am not part of your world to be of more help to you, and instead, I am pulling you away. This is so hard, I want to be and do whatever I can to support and encourage you, and I don’t want to add to what has become an incredibly difficult time."

Officials noted that Karin Cain isn't currently being treated as a suspect in the murder. According to the New York Post, the suspect's marriage to the victim was troubled, and he had been accused of having multiple affairs in the past.

The case currently remains under investigation by Aurora authorities.

