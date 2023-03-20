What did James Toliver Craig do? Colorado dentist charged over wife’s death

On Sunday, March 19, 45-year-old Colorado dentist James Toliver Craig was charged with homicide after allegedly murdering his wife.

According to Aurora Police, on Wednesday, Craig drove his wife, Angela Craig, to the hospital after she complained about dizziness and headaches. Shortly after, she was pronounced brain dead in the ICU. During the autopsy, however, officials discovered that she was most likely fatally poisoned.

On Sunday morning, employees at the hospital told Aurora police officers that they believed the death of 43-year-old Angela Craig was suspicious. The Aurora Police Department's Major Homicide Unit stated that while there were several reasons to believe the victim was murdered, they cannot yet be publicly disclosed.

James Toliver Craig was arrested shortly after midnight

James Craig was booked on charges of first-degree murder after being arrested by patrol officers and the Aurora Police Department’s Major Crimes Homicide Unit around 2 am on Sunday.

In an official statement, Aurora Division Chief Mark Hildebrand commended his officers for the arrest of James Toliver Craig.

Hildebrand said:

"When the suspicious details of this case came to light, our team of officers and homicide detectives tirelessly worked to uncover the truth behind the victim’s sudden illness and death."

His statement continued:

"It was quickly discovered this was in fact a heinous, complex and calculated murder. I am very proud of our Major Crimes Homicide Unit’s hard work in solving this case and pursuing justice for the victim."

Angela and James couple had a supportive marriage and six kids

According to The Daily Beast, at the time of Angela Craig's death, she had been married to the suspect for two decades. The couple had six children together.

The arrest of James Toliver Craig has shocked the Aurora community, as he has practiced dentistry in the city for over a decade. His patients told KDVR reporters that he always appeared to be friendly and professional.

As per a friend of Angela Craig's, the victim was always supportive of James Toliver Craig.

She said:

“(Angela Craig was) a phenomenal woman, outgoing, and the best mother you could imagine. She was very supportive of her husband, even working in his practice during financial difficulties.”

The friend, who remained anonymous, noted that Angela Craig had shown symptoms of illness approximately two weeks before her death.

She added that people began to suspect the dentist after he was notably absent despite Angela's hospitalization.

She said:

“He has not been around the family much in the last few days. That led to some suspicion.”

The death of Angela Craig currently remains under investigation by Aurora authorities.

